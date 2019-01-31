Budget 2019: Not just literacy, education and skilling should be priority, suggest experts

Education Budget 2019 Expectations: The streets are rife with the growing discontent among youth pertaining to education and employment in the country.

The streets are rife with the growing discontent among youth pertaining to education and employment scenario in the country. Unfortunately, quotas alone won't help much. So, what do those who come from the education sector have to say about improving the education sector? Read along.

Recently, a Haryana MP admitted that PhD holders and masters students are applying for peon and gardener jobs, and that is why they are considering 75 per cent reservation in private and government jobs alike, for people of Haryana. The minister said that they are following the footsteps of states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in reserving seats for the natives.

What about training the youth so that they can acquire the skills instead of just rot learning or relying upon state government for reservations? Several startups belonging to education sector have similar fears as they talk about their expectations from the budget 2019.

While most of them assert that budget should have a larger grant for education, some of them maintain, with foresight, that revamping the current education system to encourage practical skills is direly needed.

Moving at the pace of technology

Voicing his fear regarding jobs being replaced by bots, Amol Arora, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Shemford Group of Futuristic Schools, said, “The next generation will be competing for jobs, not just against other students but also innovative technologies that are quickly replacing human jobs. In order to keep our children in the competition, we need to ramp up our Ed-Tech sector in the years to come.”

He added that the government must provide incentives to those who are setting up educational institutions in rural and underserved areas. Also, to bring a level of trust among the people, Arora suggested that the government must undertake steps “to show that public-private partnerships can be a win-win for all – delivering quality without fleecing the parents.”

Tax benefits to institutions which execute skilling programme

Lauding government for the previous steps they took in the budget, Divya Jain, CEO and Founder, Safeducate said, “Organizations which provide skilling and get funded from the Government to execute the Skilling programme, seek some tax benefits.” Also, current skill development initiatives should be integrated with nation-building mission programmes, she added.

To change or not to change, that’s the question

Pointing out the unwillingness of the academics to append changes to the existing curriculum, Dr G Ravi, Principal, The National Institute of Engineering College, Mysuru said that there is an urgent need for the revision of existing framework.

“The curriculum should be aligned to the best of the industry practices. There is a need for Industry Advisory Boards of the Institutions, while on the other hand, industries should have Academic Advisory Boards which would benefit the Industries”, he said.

Introducing skill allowance to taxpayers

To promote a continuous learning curve, Vineet Chaturvedi, co-founder, Edureka, opines that the government must introduce a ‘skilling allowance’ for all tax paying individuals. “Such a rebate that rewards continuous learning will go a long way in creating an industry relevant workforce that can make India a skill hotspot.”

He also said that there must a tax reduction on GST in learning as “Education and up-skilling is no luxury and India needs to come at par with countries which invest heavily in the human resources.

Free access to e-learning resources

Emphasizing the need of new-age learning strategies, Beas Dev Ralhan, CEO and Founder, NextEducation India Pvt. Ltd. said that the prerequisite to bringing quality education to all is to “provide free and easy access to quality e-learning resources.”

The government can take the help of artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality and cloud computing. He also suggested ensuring internet access in rural areas. While all of these are technology-related issues, the lack of people in the education sector and under par infrastructure needs to be tackled as well, he added.