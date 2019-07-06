Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden budget reflects anxiety to restore investor confidence

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Anurag Thakur arrive at Parliament to present the Union Budget 2019-20, in New Delhi, Friday, July 05, 2019. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

By KG Narendranath

Union Budget 2019 India: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden Budget reflected an anxiety to restore investor confidence, but it also laid bare how the government has over the last few years depleted its resources by being the stand guard of an economy that has been destitute of entrepreneurial animal spirits for long. She nevertheless laid out a road map for the long-awaited reforms in the labour, power and agriculture markets and announced several measures aimed at propping up the rural economy, while also envisioning a long-term near-comprehensive plan for ultra-quick economic growth, interwoven with an ease-of-living motto.

The minister sought to extend a helping hand to investors of assorted nature — start-ups, MSMEs, FDI/FPI — through regulatory reliefs and tax sops and to ease credit flows by shoring up state-owned banks’ capital base and giving the troubled shadow banking sector a special one-time facility to access bank capital.

The markets, however, did not take lightly to the spike in income tax on the super rich and the move to raise public shareholding in listed firms from 25% to 35% — the BSE Sensex turned choppy and finished 0.99% lower.

Sitharaman proposed an ambitious over 20% growth in the size of the Union Budget for FY20, notwithstanding a huge tax revenue deficit witnessed last fiscal, yet projected a fiscal deficit of 3.3%, down from 3.4% in FY19. She also announced a plan for the Centre to tap the overseas market with foreign-currency sovereign bonds — some 15% of the borrowing could be via this route in the current year itself, a step to aid private investors as the domestic market will be that much less crowded.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bonds fell 6 basis points to 6.69% on Friday, the lowest in 28 months, but Moody’s cited risk to the deficit target from tax revenue shortfall as last year.

The minister, however, pared down the off-budget capex support expected from various public-sector undertakings by 16% — these entities, excluding Indian Railways, in recent years used to have a share of over 60% in the total capex facilitated by the Centre. Elevated borrowings by these firms, however, have raised questions of fiscal probity.

State governments are likely to pitch in a big way to boost public capex in the current fiscal since their combined fiscal deficit last year was a lower-than-projected 2.6%, against the 3% FRBM ceiling. In fact, while the Centre’s Budget capex rose just 54% in the five years to FY19, that by central PSUs and states grew over 100% each.

The buoyancy required to achieve her FY20 tax target is a daunting 1.7 — the rate had dropped to 0.7 in FY19 from an impressive 1.6 in FY16.

The hike in in the tax rates for the super rich — by 20% to over 42% for those with taxable income above `5 crore and by about 10% to 38% for those in the `2-5 crore income bracket and a hefty `2/litre hike in the imposts on auto fuels are what the minister turns to for help. While these two tax measures will add around `37,000 crore to the Centre’s kitty, `27,000 crore more than last year’s `68,000 crore is expected from the Reserve Bank of India’s capital surplus and about `11,000 crore more from telecom firms as licence fee and spectrum charges.

With the tax receipts for FY19 falling short by `1.6 lakh crore or 11% from the estimate (RE) made in the February Interim Budget, the Centre had slashed budgetary expenditure by `1.45 lakh crore (6%) to meet the deficit target of 3.4%. While the Controller General of Accounts reported these revisions, the full-budget stuck to the Interim Budget figures, so the Budget targets looked less challenging than they really are.

The Indian Railways, which has stepped up capex budgets in recent years by resorting to extra-budget sources in a big way, will see a 25% rise in such spending (from FY19 level) in FY20 as well. However, private capital will be relied on to fund a `50-lakh-crore rail infrastructure project through 2030.

Disinvestment has been given a leg-up with a promise of more strategic sales and a plan to allow reduce government holding in many PSUs to below 51%.

Sitharaman sought to inspire foreign investors by promising to further open up foreign direct investment in aviation, insurance, media and animation sectors, and addressing the issue of limited investible stocks for FPIs via a couple of steps. Also, a higher-than-expected capital support of `70,000 crore will be given to state-owned banks in FY20.