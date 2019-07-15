Budget 2019: NEP has potential to overhaul the system

Budget 2019-20: With very little project-based or experiential learning, attracting the right kind of foreign students will be a challenge.

Prof Nandita Abraham

Union Budget 2019: This year’s Union Budget is batting for creating world-class institutes, attracting foreign students, giving more thrust on research and innovation, and developing faculty. With the doubling of planned spends, it seems to have all corners covered. In today’s fast-changing environment of unemployment and underemployment, the Centre’s efforts can be successful if implemented at all levels.

Creativity, innovation, empathy and problem-solving skills are key to both a successful career and a fulfilling life. At Pearl Academy, this has been the biggest differentiator for our students and their success in the industry. The Budget has moved in the right direction and, now, with the turning wicket, a few good strategies would be the following:

> Adaptive intelligence: Besides technical skills, the New Education Policy (NEP) should focus on developing adaptive or life skills such as collaboration, innovative thinking, empathy, problem-solving, active citizenship, emotional intelligence, etc, which are mostly lacking. A strong strategy is required to create a holistic impact, else we will have more unemployable graduates who are unable to adapt to the changing environment.

> The right international students: With very little project-based or experiential learning, attracting the right kind of foreign students will be a challenge. Selling our seats through government-funded scholarships may get students in, yes, but attracting students through the promise of great learning and employability could be far more beneficial to our colleges and the students who already study in them.

> Institutes Not of Eminence: India has a rich demographic dividend that has a huge potential to contribute to its overall economic growth. Now, a few institutes have been given the tag of Institutes of Eminence, but there are many others that need to be focused on—as all students are equally important and all deserve an evolved education.

> Developing professional faculty: The NEP has looked at teachers, but its implementers should be conscious that being a faculty is a profession that is not just about providing knowledge, but more about transforming lives. A good teacher should be inspiring, provocative, motivating and, most importantly, encourage students to push boundaries. A good teacher should be open, participative, insightful and willing to take risks with students. Professional teaching, then, is about effectiveness, personal performance and overall people leadership.

> A wider focus on creative economy: The NEP’s success depends on fostering academic access for all stakeholders by integrating the STEM to STEAM principle (bridging the gap between technological logic to arts and humanities) for comprehensive and inclusive growth. It should encourage the fusion of creativity and arts with digital technology to foster learnings and practices. This can be catalysed through leadership in academics and industry. Consequently, it will facilitate partnerships between economic stakeholders, business leaders, government officials and others.

The NEP, no doubt, has the potential to overhaul the system by transforming India’s higher education and matching global standards. Integrating the above points strategically will allow for a growth hack of the economy.

The author is president, Pearl Academy