Budget 2019: Need to create Rs 1,000-crore fund for government to invest in SMEs looking to IPO, says BSE

Union Budget 2019 India: There is a need to encourage SMEs to list themselves. (Image: Reuters)

By Ajay Thakur

Union Budget 2019 India: In the upcoming budget, which will be presented by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, we expect some focus on enabling small and medium enterprises to list themselves on the stock exchanges. Following are some of the expectations that we have from this year’s budget.

First, we expect to have a fund created for the government to invest in SMEs in the form of equity for those coming for listing. Already the government has set up a fund to invest in startups but there should also be a fund to invest in SMEs looking to go public. The government can invest in their IPO through this fund. Initially, we expect the fund size to be Rs 1,000 crore.

Second, we hope there can be a provision in the budget through which investors can get some incentive for investing in small businesses. It is similar to getting exemption in the income tax if an individual invest in, let’s say, life insurance etc. So, if investors are investing around Rs 3-5 lacs, then it should be directed as an investment into the SME IPO and hence investors should get some incentive around it. Investors invest through their income and pay for long term capital gains tax on the profit generated from shares held. Investor’s investment should be exempted from income tax.

Third, SMEs should also be exempted from paying the dividend distribution tax. If they are giving a dividend to their investors because of the profit then at least that dividend should be exempted from the tax. As of today, investors are getting the benefit but not the company. These are some of the areas that will motivate a lot of small and micro enterprises to list themselves on Indian stock exchanges. Currently, domestic businesses distributing dividend have to shell out dividend distribution tax at 15 per cent on the gross dividend amount.

(Ajay Thakur is the head for BSE SME platform at the Bombay Stock Exchange. Views expressed are the authors’ own)