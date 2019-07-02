Budget 2019: NBFCs expect these measures from FM for consumer finance revolution to continue

Budget 2019 India: In Budget 2019-20 it is expected that the government looks at re-evaluating and increasing the allocation to NHB for re-finance of affordable housing finance.

Union Budget 2019 India: A decade ago, a Kirana store owner could not even consider approaching the banks to get the desired loan. If a poorly educated woman ever thought to start her own boutique, she had left with an option to reach out either her relatives or seek a loan with a hefty interest rate from the neighbourhood wealthy personnel. If not, then a time-consuming process of borrowing from the banks eventually leading her creditworthiness to nil. The micro, small and medium enterprise segments respectively account for Rs 8 trillion, Rs 16.8 trillion and 1 trillion of the debt gap that is viable and can be addressed by financial institution in the near term. Now you can see the under-penetration and the opportunity.

However today NBFC’s are playing a critical role in the financial inclusive growth of India. It is considered to be a ‘consumer finance revolution’ due to its swift processing and the substantial reduction in time taken for credit decisions. Their biggest contribution to the economy has been their role as financiers to the unorganised sector as well as to individuals without adequate collaterals to mortgage. It is undeniable that traditional banking still holds dominance in many ways but NBFCs have formed a new, parallel system that has the ability to accomplish things other financial institutions are unable to.

Coming to the Budget 2019, during the first term, Modi government had introduced major policies and the expectations are high this time too. We expect the government to introduce some strong reforms that can overcome the liquidity crunch currently faced by the NBFC sector. A dedicated liquidity window for the continuous credit supply would be a help to regain normalcy. NBFCs act as a bridge between the priority sectors and are major enablers of credit inclusion. Thus, benefits of tax exemptions like non-applicability of TDS on interest portion and shelter on taxability of interest on NPAs/ sticky loans would be an added advantage. Further, simplification of GST and relaxation to other reforms would contribute towards ease of doing business.

NBFCs are playing a crucial role in reaching out to the underserved and unbanked market also known as ‘India 2’. In Budget 2019 we wish the government looks at re-evaluating and increasing the allocation to NHB for re-finance of affordable housing finance and considering an increase in the PMAY Subsidy from Rs 2.67 lakhs to Rs 3.5 lakhs for the underprivileged section. Lastly assisting small business owners to capitalise more funds to strengthen their business and thereby leading to a progressive path towards economic upliftment.”

(Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Capital Limited )