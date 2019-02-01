Budget 2019: More money in consumers’ hands! Here’s why this budget is for middle-class, rural population

Union Budget 2019: TDS limit on interest from deposits with banks and post office hiked to Rs 40,000 from Rs 10,000 currently.

Union Budget 2019: In a huge boost, Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday announced a slew of measures, including tax relief to small taxpayers with income of up to Rs 5 lakh, direct benefit transfer to distressed farmers and mega pension plan for unorganised sector workers, among others. Consumer-driven firms like FMCG, retail and automobiles are expected to get a big boost as the measures would leave more money in the hands of both middle-class and rural consumers and thus lead to a splurge in consumer spending.

“The budget has given a big boost to the urban incomes and rural incomes. For example, the increase in the taxable limit from Rs.2.50 lakhs to Rs.5 lakhs will be a boost for urban and semi-urban purchasing power. This is likely to be positive in terms of additional spending for sectors like FMCG, consumer durable goods and for automobiles,” said Amarjeet Maurya (AVP- Mid Caps, Angel Broking).

Maurya also lauded the government’s move to allocate Rs 75,000 crore to 12 crore farmers, who would receive an assured income of Rs 6,000 a year, saying that this would bolster “rural consumption again with positive implications for sectors like tractors, hybrid seeds, agri inputs, two-wheelers, consumer goods etc.”

“… I’m just grateful that the reliefs to the key middle class & farmer segments were delivered in a measured way without risking bankruptcy of the economy. This was a controlled, pump-priming exercise…,” Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said in a tweet.

In the last budget for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government before the Lok Sabha election, slated in April-May, Piyush Goyal announced that standard deduction” – a flat amount on which taxes are not paid – has been increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. TDS limit on interest from deposits with banks and post office raised to Rs 40,000 from Rs 10,000 currently. In case of senior citizens, the limit has been increased to Rs 50,000.

In a move to give a boost to the real estate sector, the government has also announced capital gains benefit for those selling a house property and reinvesting the proceeds.

Paresh Parekh, Partner, Leader Consumer & Retail Tax, EY, said that higher tax rebate for up to 5 lacs, higher rural disposable income because of farmers package, interest subventions and proposals like no notional tax on second home, capital gains tax exemption for 2 homes and no notional tax for unsold real estate inventories up to 2 years are potential game changers for the consumer sector as well as economy.

“India’s middle class, small traders and farmers are the lifelines of its economic growth. By catering to these ambitions Budget 2019 infuses hopes for millions of dreams,” Adani Group Chairman and Founder Gautam Adani tweeted.

The stocks of the major consumer companies rose with Tata Motors rising about 1 per cent, HUL 3.3 per cent, Oberoi Reality Ltd 6.8 per cent, Nestle up 0.7 per cent, DLF 9.8 per cent, Godrej Properties gained 5.8% and Mahindra and Mahindra about 3.80 per cent on the BSE.

The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher after Budget 2019 announcements provided a major boost to sentiments. The Sensex closed 212 points higher at 36,469.43, while the Nifty closed just short of the 10,900-mark.