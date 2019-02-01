Budget 2019: Modi govt misses fiscal deficit target for FY19; revised to 3.4%

By: | Updated: February 1, 2019 11:24 AM

Budget 2019: The Narendra Modi government is pegged to miss the budgeted fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the financial year 2018-19 by a modest 10 basis points.

Budget 2019: The Narendra Modi government is pegged to miss the budgeted fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the financial year 2018-19 by a modest 10 basis points.Budget 2019: The Narendra Modi government is pegged to miss the budgeted fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of the GDP in FY19.

Budget 2019: The Narendra Modi government is pegged to miss the budgeted fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the financial year 2018-19 by a modest 10 basis points. While presenting the last budget before the crucial Lok Sabha polls, Finance Minister Piyush Goya said that the fiscal deficit target of FY19 has been revised to 3.4%.

At 3.4%, the revised fiscal deficit target for FY19 is lower than 3.5% recorded in the previous year. “Fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.4% in the revised estimate of 2018-19,” Goyal said in his maiden Budget speech.

Updates follow soon…

For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2019
  3. Budget 2019: Modi govt misses fiscal deficit target for FY19; revised to 3.4%
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition