Budget 2019: Modi govt misses fiscal deficit target for FY19; revised to 3.4%

Budget 2019: The Narendra Modi government is pegged to miss the budgeted fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the financial year 2018-19 by a modest 10 basis points. While presenting the last budget before the crucial Lok Sabha polls, Finance Minister Piyush Goya said that the fiscal deficit target of FY19 has been revised to 3.4%.
At 3.4%, the revised fiscal deficit target for FY19 is lower than 3.5% recorded in the previous year. “Fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.4% in the revised estimate of 2018-19,” Goyal said in his maiden Budget speech.
