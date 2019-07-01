Budget 2019: Modi government must extend tax benefit for people investing in re-skilling

Union Budget 2019 India: There must be tax benefit for people investing in their own training.

By Kamal Dutta

Budget 2019: We’re witnessing Fourth Industrial Revolution, and with it evolution of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing. Shortage of these new-age skillsets can be met by government developing guidelines for industries in order to create mandatory learning for employees especially in IT, BFSI sectors. The government should provide support in the form of incentivising companies investing in the reskilling, upskilling of their workforce.

With the shortage of skilled workforce in the deep tech sector, reskilling of employees in AI, ML, IoT will help grow India’s IT sector. There must be tax benefit for people investing in their own training. Introduction of industry-specific and customised skill development programmes like Skill India can help organisations acquire, retain and grow their talent base. The ultimate benefit will be to young Indians to secure good jobs, strengthen their career path, and keep learning to stay updated and ahead of the curve.

(The writer is MD India, Skillsoft)