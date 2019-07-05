Budget 2019: Marginal increase in allocation for CBI

Budget 2019-20: The CBI was initially allocated Rs 698.38 crore in the 2018-19 budget, but it was revised to Rs 778.93 crore later.

Union Budget 2019 India: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing several sensitive, high-profile corruption and banking scam cases, got Rs 781.01 crore in Union Budget for 2019-20, a marginal increase of Rs 2.08 crore from last year.

The agency has on its hands several extradition cases where legal battles are being fought in courts abroad, corruption cases such as AgustaWestland chopper scam, ponzi scam, illegal mining scam, and fake encounter cases in Manipur which need large-scale deployment of workforce and resources.

According to the Budget document, the CBI received an increase from Rs 778.93 crore allocated last year to Rs 781.01 crore.

“The provision is for the establishment-related expenditure of the CBI which is entrusted with investigation and prosecution in corruption cases against public servants, private persons, firms and other cases of serious crimes,” the Budget document said.

This also includes provision for various projects such as CBI e-Governance, modernisation of training centres, the establishment of technical and forensic support units, comprehensive modernisation and purchase of land/construction of office/ residence buildings for the agency, it said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday presented Union Budget for 2019-20 in Parliament.