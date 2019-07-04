Budget 2019: Make real estate attractive for investors

Budget 2019 India: Hopefully, the Budget 2019-20 will pay heed to the real estate sector that is expected to employ over 60 million people in the time to come.

Union Budget 2019 India: The budget should address the concerns of the real estate sector, which is the second largest employment provider in the country. Hopefully, the budget will pay heed to the sector that is expected to employ over 60 million people and comprises 11 per cent of the GDP. Past few years have been good for real estate as the sector witnessed transformative reforms resulting in positive changes. Reforms such as RERA, GST, and relaxation in FDI will encourage investment and steady demand. More measures are needed from the upcoming budget that will help improve upon the momentum.

The list of expectations from this budget is long including more fund allocation for PMAY, reduction of GST on building material, transfer of benefits of lower repo rates to consumers, etc. Apart from the usual real estate segment, the budget should especially focus on the commercial segment, which has the potential to attract foreign investment and FDI. The commercial is also witnessing new concepts coming up with the promise of revolutionising the way business is done in India. The segment which includes industrial, retail and frontier segments such as co-living, is expected to develop further.

Commercial office stock is likely to cross 600 million sq ft and office space leasing in major cities is expected to cross 100 million sq ft during 2018-20. Co-working spaces in major cities has seen a sharp increase as it reached around 3.44 million sq ft as compared to 1.11 million sq ft in 2017.

As of now the demand for good office property, which can yield good rental returns, is on the rise because of the coming up of REIT listing in the Indian market and also because of the increasing number of requirement coming from the new employment generation options.

An increasing number of private equity funds showed interest in commercial office space in 2017, which was followed by the same in 2018. And now with news of India’s first REIT trickling in, the trend of commercial office space having an upper hand in real estate assets will stay. The likely trend in 2019 is further infusion of liquidity in commercial property and developers will come up with more projects in this segment. This will get more attention due to a sluggish residential real estate market at present.

Hopefully, the Ministry of Finance will help the co-working space to flourish. The concept is at nascent stage and requires government intervention to become a rage. It is profitable not only for the stakeholders involved but for the small businessmen too. The best part is that it goes in line with the Government’s Startup India concept as almost all the start-ups look for co-working to save extra cost. We hope that Finance Minister will do something to help this segment of real estate.

The granting of infrastructure status to the entire real estate sector is at the forefront as it will help attract more investment. We have seen the impact of infrastructure status on affordable housing with many reputed developers now launching projects in the affordable segment.

Then we have Single Window Clearance and revised income tax slabs that reduce overall tax expenditure. The Budget 2019-20 is expected to be in line with the goal of ‘Housing for All by 2022’. The government should give certain sops to the developers for affordable housing and attention should be paid towards Input Tax Credit (ITC). Builders are seeing drop in profits which will ultimately be transferred and on to the buyers leading to increase in property prices and hence defeating the purpose of providing housing for all.

The finance minister has to balance fiscal prudence and the urgent needs of the sector. Government should also intervene to resolve the NBFC crisis, which is responsible for liquidity crunch. The need is to re-finance NBFCs as liquidity crunch is affecting the completion of many projects. The government should take steps so that banks fund developers.

Last but not the least government should make real estate attractive for the foreign investors and the budget can achieve that by announcing incentives that will attract more foreign investments into the sector.

(By Ashish Bhutani, CEO, Bhutani Group)