Union Budget 2019 LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present historic and crucial Union Budget India for economy

India Union Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: On Friday, Nirmala Sitharaman will create history by becoming the first full-time women Finance Minister to present the Budget 2019 in Lok Sabha. It will be Modi government’s first India Union Budget after winning a decisive mandate in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The Budget 2019 speech is expected to set the tone for Modi 2.0. Amid sluggish economic growth, difficult fiscal scenario and rising unemployment, Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget 2019 speech, will lay out a roadmap for the economy of India.

The Financial Express Online’s survey conducted among the top economists and experts of the country picked agriculture, infrastructure and employment as the key focus areas for Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2019. PM Modi’s new focus area of Water For All or Jal Shakti also featured extensively in the survey and economists believed that it can have a big impact. While most experts and economists polled by Financial Express Online in the pre-Budget 2019 Survey believe the fiscal deficit target will not be breached, they also feel that some notional income tax relief for the common man and middle-class is possible.

Meanwhile, the Economic Survey 2019 has projected India’s GDP growth rate at 7% in FY20. The Economic Survey 2019 said that India’s GDP growth has clocked an average of 7.5% growth rate in the Modi government’s last five years. The Economic Survey also revealed that India has now officially become a low-inflation economy. Reacting to the data presented in the Economic Survey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it outlines the $5 trillion economy vision. PM Modi also said that the achievements in social sector, energy security and technology adoption have also been highlighted.