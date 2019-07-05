Union Budget 2019 LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present historic and crucial Union Budget India for economy

India Union Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: On Friday, Nirmala Sitharaman will create history by becoming the first full-time women Finance Minister to present the Budget 2019 in Lok Sabha. It will be Modi government’s first India Union Budget after winning a decisive mandate in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The Budget 2019 speech is expected to set the tone for Modi 2.0. Amid sluggish economic growth, difficult fiscal scenario and rising unemployment, Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget 2019 speech, will lay out a roadmap for the economy of India.
The Financial Express Online’s survey conducted among the top economists and experts of the country picked agriculture, infrastructure and employment as the key focus areas for Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2019. PM Modi’s new focus area of Water For All or Jal Shakti also featured extensively in the survey and economists believed that it can have a big impact. While most experts and economists polled by Financial Express Online in the pre-Budget 2019 Survey believe the fiscal deficit target will not be breached, they also feel that some notional income tax relief for the common man and middle-class is possible.
Meanwhile, the Economic Survey 2019 has projected India’s GDP growth rate at 7% in FY20. The Economic Survey 2019 said that India’s GDP growth has clocked an average of 7.5% growth rate in the Modi government’s last five years. The Economic Survey also revealed that India has now officially become a low-inflation economy. Reacting to the data presented in the Economic Survey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it outlines the $5 trillion economy vision. PM Modi also said that the achievements in social sector, energy security and technology adoption have also been highlighted.
The Modi government is expected to announce the following stimulus measures to boost India's economic growth:
- Capital infusion in PSBs- Taking out hinderances in IBC process- Providing liquidity to NBFCs- Addressing the farm crisis - More allocations for infra and social sectors
The country is witnessing a phase of economic sluggishness and economists are expecting more stimulus measures to provide the much-needed boost to the growth. The govt is expected to announce new policy initiatives and reforms to accelerate economic growth and increase jobs.
Budget 2019 is expected to provide a big push for infrastructure sector spending. It will give a boost to railways and roads so as to drive the country's growth from a sluggish phase.
The Budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 is expected to boost spending. But this will happen at the cost of fiscal deficit target which will witness slippage in short-term.
The government needs to provide a 'mini-stimulus' to take the Indian economy out of 5-year low. FM will also have to deliver tax relief to the common man. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's balancing act to address both the needs of the economy and fiscal constraints will be a big test in her maiden Budget.