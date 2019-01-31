Budget 2019 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Piyush Goyal Union Budget 2019 speech

Union Budget 2019 Live Streaming Online

When and Where to Watch Budget 2019 Live Streaming Online: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present Union Budget 2019 on February 1. The Union budget 2019 will be presented in the Lok Sabha in Parliament. The Budget 2019 assumes great significance as this is last budget before the largest democracy will exercise its franchise during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. People are expecting the central government to make changes in the existing income tax slabs and address the farmers’ issues. In an election year, it is expected that the government will table an interim Budget. The newly elected government will present a fresh budget after Lok Sabha elections. However, Arun Jaitley recently mentioned that announcements in Budget 2019 will be in the larger interests of the country.

When, where and how to watch Union Budget 2019?

The Union Budget 2019 will be presented on February 1. Piyush Goyal will rise to present the Budget speech. The Union Budget speech is likely to begin at around 11 AM. The lakhs of viewers in India and around the world will watch the Budget 2019. Television viewers can watch Budget 2019 on Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV which will telecast the Budget 2019 live from the Lok Sabha. One can follow the Youtube channels of Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV for the live webcast of Budget 2019.

The Financial Express online will run a live blog of Union Budget 2019. One can follow live tweets and Facebook updates from Financial Express.

The Budget session 2019 has begun today, that is on January 31. The session will culminate on February 13. Railway budget 2019 will also be presented on the same day, as part of the main Budget. Till 2016, Railway Budget was presented separately before the general budget. From 2017, the Modi government merged the Railway budget with the general budget breaking the 92-year-old tradition.

Arun Jaitley was scheduled to make the budget speech. However, he had to go to the US for medical reasons. Last week, the government made the announcement that Piyush Goyal will take cahrge of the Finance Ministry in the absence of Jaitley.