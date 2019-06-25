Budget 2019: Job creation, agriculture to be in focus? That’s what RSS-affiliates want from Modi govt

Budget 2019 India: BKS has suggested the central government to exempt agriculture inputs from Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Budget 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Finance Ministry have been seeking suggestions and opinions from industry bodies, industrialists and common man for the upcoming Union Budget 2019. There are clear hints that Budget 2019 will focus on strengthening the economy of the country. Now organisations affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have put forward their suggestions to the Modi government ahead of the Union Budget.

Members of Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) and Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) met FM Sitharaman on June 15 for a meeting where they gave pre-Budget suggestions to the central government. RSS-affiliated organisations wanted the central government to focus on agriculture, job creation, promotion of domestic products, small industries, increase in wages and self-employment, in India Budget 2019, according to a report in the Indian Express.

BKS has suggested the central government to exempt agriculture inputs from Goods and Services Tax (GST). It also wanted the central government to formulate a holistic and uniform policy to address the agriculture loans issue. BKS national organisation secretary Dinesh Kulkarni said that the Modi government during its first term talked about strengthening 22,000 local markets. He claimed that a review must be done to ascertain the effectiveness of measures on the ground.

BKS has also asked the central government not to increase the import of pulses saying at present India imports two lakh tonnes of pulses and claimed that there were discussions to increase the import to four lakh tonnes. SJM asked the government to focus on job creation in Budget 2019. It said the central government must promote domestic products as well as back small industries in Budget 2019. SJM also wants the Modi government to announce schemes to generate employment in rural areas.

In Budget 2019, the BMS wanted the government to focus on increasing wages which it said should be in proportion to industrial growth. The LUB official wanted the central government to take measures to create an ecosystem for self-employment and self-reliance.