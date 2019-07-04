Budget 2019: Indian financial sector looks forward to relaxed tax norms

Budget 2019-20: Budget 2019-20 is expected to lay the foundation for the next 5 years in India’s growth.

Union Budget 2019 India: Modi Government marked its beginning in 2014 with strong promises to take upon the macro-economic challenges in the country. Over the period of 5 years, India successfully subsided woes of high inflation, fiscal deficit and the fumbling GDP growth. But with the start of Narendra Modi’s second inning, the fading GDP growth and the financial sector gloom have emerged as key challenges.

In the current scenario, India needs investment in the economy as a stimulus for sustained economic growth. While private investment cycle is taking its time to pick up, government needs to continue with the public investments towards infrastructure, health and education. Besides spurring the flow of money in the economy it would also help the long term improvement in our productivity.

The Union Budget holds the highest significance for the nation as the centre presents the financial statement projections for the fiscal year. It is an annual financial snapshot of a country, including expenses incurred and revenues received by the government, and thus, helps in analysing the prospects of the economy in the short to medium-term.

This budget is expected to lay the foundation for the next 5 years in India’s growth. The right decisions could benefit the mission of building a new India by opening the doors to investors in financial markets across asset classes.

Government, however, is constrained to invest beyond a limit by its own finances. That’s why keeping fiscal deficit on the leash would be critical. One way to keep the fiscal deficit on the leash would be by taking policy measures that last which spurs the government’s own income, which is earned via taxes. GST could be the game changer here. One way of making it a real game changer is by rationalising GST across two slabs of 5% and 12% which would encourage consumption.

India’s large population could be played to our advantage and the government’s indirect revenue story could grow the same way like India’s telecom revolution. Even in case of direct taxes, the government must look at taking a bold step of bringing down tax rates from current 35% to 20% in line with developed economies. This would help in broadening the tax base. Further, lower tax rates would help encourage tax compliance and bring more people to pay taxes leading to more revenue collections for the government. This could fundamentally address the perennial problem in India’s finances – low tax to GDP ratio. There would be enough funds in the government’s coffers to push the economic growth to 10% which is the true potential of our country.

Moreover, certain steps need to be taken to increase consumption and savings, through inflation indexation in tax slabs; this will result in more focused and higher tax savings opportunities for retirement. Such a move will lead to rise in the long-term capital. On one hand, more money would be put in the hands of consumers for spending and on the other hand, the rate of personal savings (lowered significantly), will once again start rising up. Since access to cheaper capital is crucial for the businesses in the country, there arises the need for proper fiscal calculations in this regard, so as to manage and ensure that the deficits do not imply any changes in the country ratings.

Other areas where we expect the budget’s attention are the financial sector and private investments. Since a smooth running and growing financial sector is the lifeline of an economy. Hoping for a growth-oriented budget we expect the growth rate of India to rise.

(Rohit Sarin, Founder Partner, Client Associates)