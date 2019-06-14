Budget 2019: Now you can take part in framing it! Share your ideas with Modi govt; here is how

Budget 2019-20 brings a great opportunity for you to take part in this crucial financial exercise. The Narendra Modi government has invited ideas and suggestions for Union Budet 2019. The central government has posted a banner on its 'my Gov' app with a tagline of 'Inviting ideas and suggestions for Union Budet 2019-2020'. The Finance Ministry wants to make Budget-making exercise "participative and inclusive". The central government said it was looking forward to hearing from people of India on suggestions for the Union Budget. "We seek your valuable ideas to continue the tradition of the Union Budget incorporating the citizens\u2019 aspirations. Citizens from all walks of life are welcome to be a part of this democratic exercise," the central government said in a statement on 'my Gov'. India Budget will be presented in the Parliament on July 5 during the upcoming session. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also sought ideas and suggestions from the people across sections of the society. In a tweet posted on her official Twitter handle, Sitharaman stated that she was grateful for every thought as well as idea that has been suggested by scholars, enthusiasts and economists through various modes of media- electronic, print, and on social media. She has said that she read most of those suggestions. Her team carefully collated them for her. Sitharaman said that she valued every bit of ideas and exhorted everyone to keep sending ideas. How to submit ideas, suggestions for Budget 2019 Like the past several years, the Finance Ministry has sought ideas from common people. All those who want to post ideas or suggestions can do so by downloading and installing 'My Gov' app. One can open the app and go to the banner section where one will find 'Inviting ideas and suggestions for Union Budget 2019-2020'. Citizens can submit their suggestions either directly in the comments box or attach a PDF document. The last date for submissions on this forum is June 20.