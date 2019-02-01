Budget 2019 India: Here is what Modi govt can do to boost Infrastructure

By: | Published: February 1, 2019 10:28 AM

Budget 2019 in India: The government could undertake multiple projects connecting rural habitations to agricultural markets, higher secondary schools, and hospitals as the task of linking all eligible habitations with an all-weather road is almost complete

Budget 2019-20Budget 2019 India: Here is what Modi govt can do to boost Infrastructure

Budget 2019: With Lok Sabha elections 2019 is around the corner, the Modi government will look to utilise the Budget 2019 to address the issues faced by the infrastructure sector in India. The infrastructure sector has been facing an array of issues ranging from planning to implementation to financing, Arun Singh, lead Economist at Dun and Bradstreet India, said. In his list of expectations from the Union Budget 2019-20 for the Infrastructure sector, Singh said that loopholes in the policy framework must be addressed even as the central government has taken many steps towards infrastructure development and ease of doing business.

In Budget 2019, the government could undertake multiple projects connecting rural habitations to agricultural markets, higher secondary schools, and hospitals as the task of linking all eligible habitations with an all-weather road is almost complete, Singh said. To strengthen the country’s primary health infrastructure across the nation, the central government in Budget 2019 would announce a few measures to expedite the creation of the 1,50,000 Health and Wellness Centres under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

READ ALSO | Union Budget 2019 Live: FM Piyush Goyal set to deliver PM Modi’s development mantra in election year

Given the enormity of the Sagarmala project and nearly 443 projects under implementation, Singh said that the central government in Budget 2019 should allocate a significant amount to the shipping sector to better facilitate the projects underway. To make power industry more competitive like telecom which will enable the end consumers to change their electricity service provider based on efficiency and cost, Singh said the central government should create an open access mechanism.

To boost the initiatives for green infrastructure, the central government must dedicate a separate fund for such projects in Budget 2019. The central government to articulate the implementation plans of mega projects within defined timelines and supportive policy measures.

For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2019
  3. Budget 2019 India: Here is what Modi govt can do to boost Infrastructure
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition