Budget 2019 India: Here is what Modi govt can do to boost Infrastructure

Budget 2019: With Lok Sabha elections 2019 is around the corner, the Modi government will look to utilise the Budget 2019 to address the issues faced by the infrastructure sector in India. The infrastructure sector has been facing an array of issues ranging from planning to implementation to financing, Arun Singh, lead Economist at Dun and Bradstreet India, said. In his list of expectations from the Union Budget 2019-20 for the Infrastructure sector, Singh said that loopholes in the policy framework must be addressed even as the central government has taken many steps towards infrastructure development and ease of doing business.

In Budget 2019, the government could undertake multiple projects connecting rural habitations to agricultural markets, higher secondary schools, and hospitals as the task of linking all eligible habitations with an all-weather road is almost complete, Singh said. To strengthen the country’s primary health infrastructure across the nation, the central government in Budget 2019 would announce a few measures to expedite the creation of the 1,50,000 Health and Wellness Centres under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

READ ALSO | Union Budget 2019 Live: FM Piyush Goyal set to deliver PM Modi’s development mantra in election year

Given the enormity of the Sagarmala project and nearly 443 projects under implementation, Singh said that the central government in Budget 2019 should allocate a significant amount to the shipping sector to better facilitate the projects underway. To make power industry more competitive like telecom which will enable the end consumers to change their electricity service provider based on efficiency and cost, Singh said the central government should create an open access mechanism.

To boost the initiatives for green infrastructure, the central government must dedicate a separate fund for such projects in Budget 2019. The central government to articulate the implementation plans of mega projects within defined timelines and supportive policy measures.