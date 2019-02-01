Budget 2019: Increase in Section 80C limit will provide much-needed relief to taxpayers

Budget 2019: A pre-budget gift has been already proposed by the Government, wherein they have allocated budgets for next generation tax filing system, which will enable the tax return processing in one day.

By Aditya Modani

It is that time of year when the people of India draw up a wish list of what they want from the Union Budget on the tax front and wait with bated breath. Each of us expect the sun but forget to understand the tight rope that the Hon’ble Finance Minister has to walk on while fulfilling these wishes. This time it will be no different.

Let us look at some of general tax reforms that may be expected from the Union Budget:

Quicker return processing

A pre-budget gift has been already proposed by the Government, wherein they have allocated budgets for next generation tax filing system, which will enable the tax return processing in one day. This will mean pre-filed tax return forms, faster processing, quicker receipt of refunds by the taxpayers and other host of services at finger tips. The above initiative is in line with the digital transformation that the Government has adopted.

Increase in income tax slabs

The Government provided some relief to the taxpayers in the last Union Budget by reducing the tax rate from 10% to 5% for taxpayers with income upto INR 5 Lakhs and introduction of a standard deduction of INR 40,000. However, the above relief came with removal of exemption allowed for conveyance allowance and medical reimbursement thereby reducing the tax benefit that would have accrued to the taxpayers. It is widely expected that the Government would increase the basic exemption limit from INR 250,000 to INR 300,000.

Rationalization of taxation of withdrawal from National Pension System (‘NPS’)

Presently withdrawal from NPS is partially exempt making it less attractive than Employee Provident Fund and Public Provident Fund. To bring tax parity between various retirement products, the Government recently proposed various reforms to NPS, including making withdrawal from NPS fully tax free. It is expected that the Government will codify the above proposals by making appropriate amendments to the Income-tax Act.

Increase in Section 80C limit

Every year taxpayers have an expectation that the limits for deduction under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act will be enhanced. Presently the limit is INR 150,000 and it is an expectation that it may be increased to INR 250,000, which will enable tax savings for taxpayers and more inflow into various savings and investments schemes.

If the Hon’ble Finance Minister makes changes to the income tax slabs and increases the limit of Section 80C, it shall bring a much-needed relief and cheer to the taxpayers of the country. While each of us have our wish lists, the Finance Minister has to do some magic to ensure the state of the economy is maintained and people wishes are fulfilled, especially with the fiscal deficit on one hand and the upcoming General Elections on the other hand.

Aditya Modani is Tax Director, People Advisory Services, EY India

(Views are expressed are personal)