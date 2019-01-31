Budget 2019 income tax slab rates: What FM Piyush Goyal may do for the middle class

Income Tax Slab Rates Expectations from Budget 2019: As per the Laffer Curve, the more tax is levied, the less of it gets generated.

Hit hard by the soaring prices and almost stable income, the middle class and the salaried people are betting big on the Budget 2019. Although usually no major tax breaks or policy changes are expected from an interim budget, however, this being an election year, there are some income tax relief expectations and it is hoped that the government may surely try to provide some sops to woo the masses, including some changes in the income tax slab rates.

Tax experts say that the one change which is expected from the upcoming Budget is the change in the income tax slab rates. It may be noted that currently, there is no tax on the basic exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh (for individuals below 60 years). The rate of tax rate is 5% for the income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, 20% for income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, and 30% for the income above Rs 10 lakh.

“We expect that the basic exemption limit will be increased to Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh in the Budget 2019. This will be a great relief to the middle class taxpayers. Alternatively, if slab rates are not changed, then rebate u/s 87A can get the space in the budget book. The rebate may get increased from the existing Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 and receptively the limit for claiming the rebate may also get increased from the existing Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh,” says CA Abhishek Soni, Founder, tax2win.in.

It may be noted that in its pre-budget memorandum, industry body CII had recently suggested that the tax rate should be NIL for income up to Rs 5 lakh, while 10% tax may be levied on income up to Rs 10 lakh, 20% on income up to Rs 20 lakh and 25% on income beyond Rs 20 lakh.

# The above rates are exclusive of surcharge and cess

Some tax experts say that they are not expecting much changes in the tax slabs. However, if the government decides to carry out some changes in the income tax slabs, “it should retain the initial slab rate of 5% on income between Rs 2.50 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. For the next slab of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, it should reduce the slab rate from 20% to 10% and should introduce a new slab of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh of 20%. Beyond Rs 25 lakh, the government should levy a tax rate of 25% for income up to Rs 50 lakh, and 40% on income beyond Rs 50 lakh as the people in this slab are in a position to bear this higher rate of tax,” says Balwant Jain, a tax and investment expert.

