Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: FM Piyush Goyal announces full tax rebate on annual income tax for income up to Rs 5 lakh

Income Tax Slab in Union Budget 2019: FM Piyush goyal has announced big relief to middle class tax payers in form of new Income tax slabs.

Union Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Rate Live: The NDA govt led by PM Narendra Modi has given big cheer to middle-class and salaried employees. It has fulfilled their long pending demand of rationalising the Income tax deductions and has announced big rebate in income tax. The Modi government has approved full rebate on tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh. Though the changes will not be applicable in current assessment year.

In his Interim Budget 2019 speech, FM Piyush Goyal said that the individual taxpayers with annual income up to Rs. 5 lakh will get full tax rebate. “Individuals who have gross income of up to Rs. 6.5 lakh will not need to pay any tax if they make investments in provident funds and prescribed equities. By this measure, around three crore middle class taxpayers will get tax exemption,” Piyush Goyal added.

We deep dive in to this major announcement in the income tax and bring you all the updates and analysis.