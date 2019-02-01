Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: FM Piyush Goyal announces full tax rebate on annual income tax for income up to Rs 5 lakh

Union Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Rate Live: The NDA govt led by PM Narendra Modi has given big cheer to middle-class and salaried employees. It has fulfilled their long pending demand of rationalising the Income tax deductions and has announced big rebate in income tax. The Modi government has approved full rebate on tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh. Though the changes will not be applicable in current assessment year.
In his Interim Budget 2019 speech, FM Piyush Goyal said that the individual taxpayers with annual income up to Rs. 5 lakh will get full tax rebate. “Individuals who have gross income of up to Rs. 6.5 lakh will not need to pay any tax if they make investments in provident funds and prescribed equities. By this measure, around three crore middle class taxpayers will get tax exemption,” Piyush Goyal added.
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: For giving impetus to the real estate sector, I have proposed to extend the period of exemption from levy of tax on notional rent, on unsold inventories, from one year to two years, from the end of the year in which the project is completed: FM Piyush Goyal
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: For making more homes available under affordable housing, the benefits under Section 80-IBA of the Income Tax Act is being extended for one more year, i.e. to the housing projects approved till 31st March, 2020: FM Piyush Goyal
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: The benefit of rollover of capital gains under section 54 of the Income Tax Act will be increased from investment in one residential house to two residential houses for a tax payer having capital gains up to Rs 2 crore. This benefit can be availed once in a life time: FM Piyush Goyal
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: TDS threshold on interest earned on bank/post office deposits is being raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000. This will benefit small depositors and non-working spouses. Further, the TDS threshold for deduction of tax on rent is proposed to be increased from Rs 1,80,000 to Rs 2,40,000 for providing relief to small taxpayers: FM Piyush Goyal
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: "Currently, income tax on notional rent is payable if one has more than one self-occupied house. Considering the difficulty of the middle class having to maintain families at two locations on account of their job, children’s education, care of parents etc. I am proposing to exempt levy of income tax on notional rent on a second self-occupied house: FM Piyush Goyal
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: "Individual taxpayers having taxable annual income up to Rs 5 lakhs will get full tax rebate and therefore will not be required to pay any income tax. As a result, even persons having gross income up to Rs 6.50 lakhs may not be required to pay any income tax if they make investments in provident funds, specified savings, insurance etc. In fact, with additional deductions such as interest on home loan up to Rs 2 lakh, interest on education loans, National Pension Scheme contributions, medical insurance, medical expenditure on senior citizens etc, persons having even higher income will not have to pay any tax. This will provide tax benefit of Rs 18,500 crore to an estimated 3 crore middle class taxpayers comprising self employed, small business, small traders, salary earners, pensioners and senior citizens. For salaried persons, Standard Deduction is being raised from the current Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. This will provide additional tax benefit of rs 4,700 crore to more than 3 crore salary earners and pensioners."
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Aditya Modani, EY - The FM stressed upon the past benefits passed on to the middle class and the need for keeping the fiscal deficit inline. Relief to taxpayers is as under:
Total income upto 500,000 - no tax
Total income from 500,000 to 1000000 - savings of 2080
TOTAL Income between 10 to 50 lakhs savings will be 3120
Total Income between 50 lakhs to 1 cr savings will be 3432
Total Income above 1 cr will be 3588
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Sameer Gogia, Deloitte explains the rebate announcement by the FM Piyush Goyal. He says a person earning an income of 4.9 lakhs will not have to pay any tax, however, an individual having a taxable income of 6 lakhs will have to pay normal tax as per the earlier slab rate.
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Sameer Gogia, Director, Deloitte, says, 'There is no change in the slab rate, however, rebate has been provided for lowder middle class earning income upto Rs 5 Lakh.'
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Neeru Ahuja, Partner, Deloitte, says, 'We all were expecting it, If we add up all the things then people with an annual income around Rs 7.5 lakh won’t have to pay tax. It wasn’t the full budget, it was interim budget, so I would give it a 8/8.5 out of 10.'
