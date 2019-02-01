Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: FM Piyush Goyal announces full tax rebate on annual income tax for income up to Rs 5 lakh

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Feb 01, 2019 2:36 pm

Union Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Rate Live Updates: The Modi government has approved full rebate on tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh. Though the changes will not be applicable in current assessment year.

Budget 2018 Tax Slab, Budget 2019 Income Tax SlabIncome Tax Slab in Union Budget 2019: FM Piyush goyal has announced big relief to middle class tax payers in form of new Income tax slabs.

Union Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Rate Live: The NDA govt led by PM Narendra Modi has given big cheer to middle-class and salaried employees. It has fulfilled their long pending demand of rationalising the Income tax deductions and has announced big rebate in income tax. The Modi government has approved full rebate on tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh. Though the changes will not be applicable in current assessment year.

In his Interim Budget 2019 speech, FM Piyush Goyal said that the individual taxpayers with annual income up to Rs. 5 lakh will get full tax rebate. “Individuals who have gross income of up to Rs. 6.5 lakh will not need to pay any tax if they make investments in provident funds and prescribed equities. By this measure, around three crore middle class taxpayers will get tax exemption,” Piyush Goyal added.

We deep dive in to this major announcement in the income tax and bring you all the updates and analysis.

Live Blog

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live updates

14:36 (IST)01 Feb 2019
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Will new tax ebate benefit people earning more too?

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal gave the middle class taxpayers some big-bang income tax relief, while presenting the Budget 2019 in Parliament today. But will it benefit those who are earning more, click here to know more

14:31 (IST)01 Feb 2019
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Standard deduction limit raised to Rs 50,000

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: In a move that may cheer the salaried class, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday hiked standard deduction limit to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000, at present. Read more here

14:26 (IST)01 Feb 2019
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: 'Those sitting in AC rooms cannot understand the plight of the small farmers'

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Those sitting in AC rooms cannot understand the plight of the small farmers. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. This is a historic decision, says Piyush Goyal, FM 

14:24 (IST)01 Feb 2019
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: 'This is a feel-good Budget'

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: This is a feel-good Budget, consumption will get a spur. Containing the fiscal at 3.4 is a big sign of relief. Overall, for short term as well as long term, FM has managed a balanced stance: Rashesh Shah on a TV panel discussion

13:57 (IST)01 Feb 2019
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Exemption on notional rent tax

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: For giving impetus to the real estate sector, I have proposed to extend the period of exemption from levy of tax on notional rent, on unsold inventories, from one year to two years, from the end of the year in which the project is completed: FM Piyush Goyal

13:56 (IST)01 Feb 2019
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Benefits under Section 80-IBA of the Income Tax Act

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: For making more homes available under affordable housing, the benefits under Section 80-IBA of the Income Tax Act is being extended for one more year, i.e. to the housing projects approved till 31st March, 2020: FM Piyush Goyal

13:55 (IST)01 Feb 2019
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: FM Piyush Goyal's announcements section 54

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: The benefit of rollover of capital gains under section 54 of the Income Tax Act will be increased from investment in one residential house to two residential houses for a tax payer having capital gains up to Rs 2 crore. This benefit can be availed once in a life time: FM Piyush Goyal

13:53 (IST)01 Feb 2019
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: FM Piysh Goyal on TDS threshold on interest earned on bank/post office deposits

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: TDS threshold on interest earned on bank/post office deposits is being raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000. This will benefit small depositors and non-working spouses. Further, the TDS threshold for deduction of tax on rent is proposed to be increased from Rs 1,80,000 to Rs 2,40,000 for providing relief to small taxpayers: FM Piyush Goyal

13:52 (IST)01 Feb 2019
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: FM's announcement on notional rent

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: "Currently, income tax on notional rent is payable if one has more than one self-occupied house. Considering the difficulty of the middle class having to maintain families at two locations on account of their job, children’s education, care of parents etc. I am proposing to exempt levy of income tax on notional rent on a second self-occupied house: FM Piyush Goyal

13:44 (IST)01 Feb 2019
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Here's is what FM Piyush Goyal said on Income Tax deductions in his Budget speech

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: "Individual taxpayers having taxable annual income up to Rs 5 lakhs will get full tax rebate and therefore will not be required to pay any income tax. As a result, even persons having gross income up to Rs 6.50 lakhs may not be required to pay any income tax if they make investments in provident funds, specified savings, insurance etc. In fact, with additional deductions such as interest on home loan up to Rs 2 lakh, interest on education loans, National Pension Scheme contributions, medical insurance, medical expenditure on senior citizens etc, persons having even higher income will not have to pay any tax. This will provide tax benefit of Rs 18,500 crore to an estimated 3 crore middle class taxpayers comprising self employed, small business, small traders, salary earners, pensioners and senior citizens. For salaried persons, Standard Deduction is being raised from the current Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. This will provide additional tax benefit of rs 4,700 crore to more than 3 crore salary earners and pensioners."

13:39 (IST)01 Feb 2019
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Decoding tax rebate

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Aditya Modani, EY⁩ - The FM stressed upon the past benefits passed on to the middle class and the need for keeping the fiscal deficit inline. Relief to taxpayers is as under:

Total income upto 500,000 - no tax

Total income from 500,000 to 1000000 - savings of 2080

TOTAL Income between 10 to 50 lakhs savings will be 3120

Total Income between 50 lakhs to 1 cr savings will be 3432

Total Income above 1 cr will be 3588

13:32 (IST)01 Feb 2019
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: New income tax announcement explained

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Sameer Gogia, Deloitte explains the rebate announcement by the FM Piyush Goyal. He says a person earning an income of 4.9 lakhs will not have to pay any tax, however,  an individual having a taxable income of 6 lakhs will have to pay normal tax as per the earlier slab rate. 

13:30 (IST)01 Feb 2019
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: 'There is no change in the slab rate'

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Sameer Gogia, Director, Deloitte, says, 'There is no change in the slab rate, however, rebate has been provided for lowder middle class earning income upto Rs 5 Lakh.'

13:26 (IST)01 Feb 2019
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: 'If we add up all the things then people with an annual income around Rs 7.5 lakh won’t have to pay tax'

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Neeru Ahuja, Partner, Deloitte, says, 'We all were expecting it, If we add up all the things then people with an annual income around Rs 7.5 lakh won’t have to pay tax. It wasn’t the full budget, it was interim budget, so I would give it a 8/8.5 out of 10.' 

13:23 (IST)01 Feb 2019
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh will not have to pay any income tax, says FM

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Salaried middle-class individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh have got a big relief in income tax. They will not have to pay any income tax, says FM Piyush Goyal.

13:21 (IST)01 Feb 2019
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: 'Income upto 6.5 lakh rupees will not need to pay any tax if...'

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Individuals with gross income up to 6.5 lakh rupees will not need to pay any tax if they make investments in provident funds and prescribed equities, FM Piyush Goyal said.

13:18 (IST)01 Feb 2019
Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: PM Modi gives gift for middle-class, now full rebate on tax on income up to Rs 5 Lakh

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: Big cheer for middle-class, Income Tax burden reduced, up to Rs 5 Lakh full tax rebate announced. 3 crore middle class tax payer to get tax relief of Rs 18,500 crore rupees. 

