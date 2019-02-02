Budget 2019: Income support and subsidies can co-exist, says Arun Jaitley

Union minister Arun Jaitley (File/PTI)

The government’s move to introduce changes in direct taxes is perfectly legitimate, Union minister Arun Jaitley told a group of journalists via video conference from New York, where he is undergoing medical treatment. On the income support scheme for farmers announced by his colleague, interim finance minister Piyush Goyal, Jaitley said, “The government has taken the first step that this vulnerable section (farmers) will get income support. I am sure this will expand in the future years. There are similar income support schemes run by some states. Let other state governments also top these up.” Jaitley, who held the finance portfolio until recently, also expressed optimism that GST collections would see a big increase next fiscal.

On the changes in direct taxes

There are areas on which you must act immediately and can’t wait for regular Budget. There are artificial distinctions being made out by critics between direct and indirect taxes. In 2009, you did not have the stimulus measures in the main Interim Budget, the stimulus package was only announced in the reply to the interim Budget. In 2014, you announced a large number of indirect tax measures. Those were the requirements of the economy that could not have waited. Direct tax measures announced were a continuation of a process that started in 2014. Now with the size of the Budget expanding, from about Rs14 lakh crore when we presented the first Budget in 2014 to over Rs27 lakh crore now, a Rs18,000-crore rebate is a logical step in that direction. Small tax payers, salaried persons and small entrepreneurs are entitled to have more money in their pockets. If they spend more, government will get more by way of indirect taxes.

On whether income support and subsidies can go hand in hand

The question is whether Universal Basic Income and subsidies can coexist. But income support scheme and subsidies can go hand in hand for the reason that rural India and agriculture need support. The last five years have seen huge transfer of resources to rural India. Because farmers produced more, food prices fell. Now, the government has taken the first step that this vulnerable section will get income support. I am sure this will expand in the future years. There are similar income support schemes by some states. Let other states also top it up.

On income transfer not addressing the root of agrarian crisis

There is no one step which can address agrarian distress totally. A lot of investments are being made in rural areas.

On criticism that income support to benefit only land-owning farmers

The government has no way to identify tenant farmers now. But it has land records. If we had waited for data on tenant farmers/labourers, then it would have delayed the scheme’s implementation.

On Budget numbers being too optimistic

Once the deficit numbers are announced at year-end, they will answer this question. If the growth in GST collections is close to 11% in the second year since the tax’s launch, in the third year you can expect higher compliance and collections. Tax rates have been rationalised, now you have e-way bill and hopefully after election there will be greater enforcement on evasions. Already 6-7 states are meeting the 14% annual growth in GST collections while some others are close to that mark.