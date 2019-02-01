Budget 2019: How the FM can digitally map India’s growth

Budget 2019-20: How the FM can digitally map India’s growth

By Bhavin Turakhia

Union Budget 2019: Over the last few years, India has taken a significant lead in the use of digital technologies. This leadership is expected to have far-reaching implications for corporations, industries, and individuals. For instance, the government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative ensured transparency and accountability in the system. However, as an industry, we still need to scale higher. We need to achieve this with new technology and innovations that will make transactions simpler for the consumer.

Subsidies for digital infrastructure

In my opinion, the biggest upside for the economy will come from better sops to build an infrastructure that can continue to empower individuals digitally. The online economy in India has certainly come a long way. What was once based largely on ‘cash on delivery’, is now clocking a significant number of digital (credit/debit) transactions online.

Further, to make this initiative a bigger success, I wish to see a Budget that will support digital literacy and connectivity in cities and rural areas. I believe that the digital movement can only reach its peak when it brings change to all sections of society. Imagine for an instant that farmers and rural entrepreneurs can apply and receive microcredit digitally and on time – that’s certainly a future that we should strive to achieve. Digital payments can have and sustain ideas that work for everybody.

Simplification of digital transactions

To additionally strengthen the rising digital flows, I would also ask the Finance Minister to create initiatives and incentives to boost transactions. This can include processes like tax-filing, incentivizing digital transactions and formulating easier regulations to enable stronger and healthier digital businesses.

Additionally, in line with the Government’s vision to promote digitization in India, it is imperative for people in the lower socioeconomic strata to become a part of this revolutionary change. For example, people without a PAN number, still have to rely on paper-based Form-60 to complete the account creation process. So, I would urge the government to work out a strategy to manage this digitally.

In this Budget, it will also be nice to see how the government is setting up initiatives to support transactions for customers; especially the rural base. This can be done by giving discounts to customers and subsidies to companies that are enabling rural consumers to come onboard.

Incentives for digital payment

The way we are doing business in India is changing dynamically. Therefore, it is important to relook at decisions to support this change.

So, in this Budget, it will be refreshing to see the Finance Minister ease regulations to boost entrepreneurship in the digital space. I also wish that this Budget reinforces the mandate for digital companies, merchant vendors and customers to fast-track paperless and cashless transactions.

Further, to align everyone with the digital movement, I wish to see the government give more clarity on e-KYC. The new KYC decision must ease the process for customers; thus making it easier for them to adapt to newer technologies.

Increase SOPs for salaried employees

In the past few decades, we have n’t seen an increase in various allowances offered to the salaried population in the country. For example, the meal allowance is only Rs 50 per day; while children education allowance has a limit of just Rs. 100 per month. It would be of great benefit for the salaried people employees if the Union Budget 2019 considers increasing the limit of such employee tax benefits.

(Author is Co-founder and CEO, Zeta)