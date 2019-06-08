Budget 2019: How removal of LTCG tax on equities may boost stock markets

Union Budget 2019 India: \u00a0As Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present her maiden budget, the stock markets would be keenly expecting her to do away with the long term capital gains (LTCG) tax on the market investments. Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in Union Budget 2018, had re-announced a long term capital gains levy of 10 per cent on all gains of over Rs 1 lakh. However, gains up to January 31, 2018 would be grandfathered, he had also announced. When the interim budget followed, the tax remain untouched, against the expectations of many, who say that the levy has made the equity market an attractive option once again. The government should consider withdrawing this tax to improve the market sentiment, they also say. \u201cThe budget should definitely work something out and remove the LTCG tax. You are not giving any incentive to someone who is investing into the growth of the country. Also, LTCG, in any case, does not make sense because of levy of Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on listed securities. Doing away with LTCG would not majorly impact the government revenues,\u201d a Delhi-based fund manager told Financial Express Online. In fact, it would only boost the markets by attracting more foreign investors, he added. Also read: Budget 2019: When finance ministers invoked poetry to make budget speech lively \u201cWith introduction of LTCG, the taxation structure has been complicated on listed securities or equity mutual funds,\u201d said Parul Sharma, a Hyderabad-based independent financial planner. The removal of LTCG will help channelise more funds to stock markets either directly or through mutual funds, he added. The revenue that government may have earned through the LTCG route may not be very substantial and so, doing away with it won\u2019t affect the government much, he noted. It would be in good interest of the stock markets if the government rolls back the LTCG tax, he expressed.