Budget 2019: Aakhri Jumla — this is how opposition reacted to PM Modi’s interim budget

While the government is calling the budget as ‘pro-poor and pro-farmers’, the opposition has termed it another jumla. (PTI)

Union Budget 2019: Presenting the last budget before the crucial general elections, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday offered a massive bonanza for the middle-class and farmers. The budget has been hailed by many who think that it has something for every section of the society. While the government patted its back, the opposition launched a full frontal attack calling the budget yet another jumla.

Here’s how opposition reacted!

Rahul Gandhi: Aakhri Jumla Budget

Congress President Rahul Gandhi called it Aakhri Jumla Budget. In a tweet put out immediately after the presentation, Gandhi said: “Dear NoMo, 5 years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers. Giving them Rs. 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for. #AakhriJumlaBudget”

Akhilesh Yadav: BJP should learn from magicians

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that this budget would never work. In a tweet, he said: “5 yrs of inaction and now vision 2030? The BJP should learn from magicians. Magicians are the most honest people in the world; they tell you they will fool you, and then they do it. The voodoo economics of this budget can never work because it targets votes rather than growth.”

BSP chief Mayawati: Budget a Jumlebazi

BSP president Mayawati has called the budget a jumlebazi’. The BSP chief said that the BJP-led government did not address the ground realities of today. As per her, the economic disparities had only grown during the last five years and just a few capitalists benefited, instead of farmers and the poor in the country.

Mamta Banerjee: Budget has no value

West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee said that the budget has no value. Speaking to media on this, she said: “This government has no moral authority or responsibility to place the budget for 5 years when they will not be in power. The government will go for expiry. After expiry, if you give medicine, is there any value? What will be the value? This is absolutely valueless.”

HD Kumaraswamy: who prepared the Budget – RSS or Finance Department?

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said that Piyush Goyal’s budget speech was nothing but the BJP’s election manifesto. In a tweet put out after budget presentation, Kumaraswamy said: “When KTKA govt announced a benefit of 48K crores for its 44 lakh farmers, PM @narendramodi mocked it as a lollypop. Now the PM has declared 75k crore for the entire nation, which is nothing but #cottoncandy. @PiyushGoyal’s Budget speech was nothing but the BJP’s election manifesto.”

Arvind Kejriwal: Final jumla of Modi government

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called the budget final jumla of the Modi government. In a tweet, he said: “It’s interim budget too completely disappoints Delhi. Our share in central taxes remains frozen at Rs 325 crore & nothing earmarked for local bodies. Delhi continues to be on its own financially.”