Budget 2019: How much money PM Modi has put into the hands of common man?

By: | Updated: February 1, 2019 5:18 PM

India Union Budget 2019: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, while presenting the Interim Budget 2019 today, gave some income tax relief to the middle class taxpayers and proposed full tax rebate under Section 87A for individuals having taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh.

Budget 2019-20PM Narendra Modi (ANI)

Union Budget 2019: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, while presenting the Interim Budget 2019 today, gave some income tax relief to the middle class taxpayers and proposed full tax rebate under Section 87A for individuals having taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh. Thus, individuals having annual income up to Rs 5 lakh will get full tax rebate now and won’t be required to pay any income tax. Moreover, if someone also avails the Rs 1.5 lakh deduction u/s 80C, then he won’t be required to pay any income tax up to gross income of Rs 6.5 lakh.

Tax experts, however, say that this is not an across the board benefit, and the benefit of tax rebate is available only where the taxable income is up to Rs 5 lakh.

Besides this tax rebate, the finance minister has also proposed increase in standard deduction from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. This will benefit all the taxpayers, even in the higher income tax slabs.

Taking all this into account, how will the taxpayers will get benefited? In other words, how much money PM Modi has put into the hands of taxpayers?

Rebate u/s 87A: As per the existing provisions, maximum rebate allowed is Rs 2,500 only on the total income up to Rs 3,50,000. Now, for FY 2019-20, both the amount of rebate and the eligibility limit for claiming the rebate have been increased. “The rebate has been increased to Rs 12,500 and also the limit of total income has increased to Rs 5,00,000. Therefore, from FY 2019-20, no tax will be levied if the total income comes up to 5,00,000,” says CA Abhishek Soni, Founder, tax2win.in.

Standard Deduction: The Budget 2018 had reintroduced Standard Deduction (in place of Transport & Medical Allowance) for the all salaried class persons, i.e. all salaried class will get the standard deduction of Rs 40,000 from their salary income. The limit for Standard Deduction has now been increased to Rs 50,000. Thus, a salaried class person will get the Standard Deduction of Rs 50,000 from his taxable salary amount.

Also read: Budget 2019: With just 2 months to go, FM Goyal confident of getting Rs 44,000 crore from disinvestment

“Taken together an individual taxpayer having a gross salary of Rs 7 lakh will now be able to save Rs 15,080 in taxes,” says Soni.

Tax Saving Calculation:

(Source:  tax2win.in)

Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Partner, Deloitte India, says, “The new tax proposals will benefit individuals with taxable income of Rs 3.5 lakh by Rs 2,600 and taxable income of Rs 5 lakh by Rs 13,000. The increase in standard deduction from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50000 will provide a benefit ranging from Rs 2,080 to Rs 3,588.”

