Budget 2019: How govt plans to make tax evasion tough with pre-filled ITR

Budget 2019: The budget announcement that pre-filled income tax returns (ITR) will be made available to taxpayers which will contain details of salary income, capital gains from securities, bank interests, dividends, etc., and tax deductions will make the filing of accurate tax returns simple. Information regarding incomes and tax deduction at source will be collected from banks, stock exchanges, mutual funds, EPFO, state registration departments, etc. The finance minister also announced implementation of faceless scrutiny assessments.

At present, taxpayers use online portals for tax filings, wherein personal and tax paid information are pre-populated in the tax form. The government has taken this a step further by providing pre-populated tax forms to taxpayers with information from their Form 26AS, financial transactions and government bodies such as banks and EPFO linked to their Aadhaar and PAN.

In fact, the government introduced Project Insight which aims to promote voluntary compliance and promote a fair and judicious tax administration. It is using Big Data analytics to catch tax evaders by accessing the information on their Facebook and Instagram accounts to identify mismatches between spending patterns and income declaration. Information on international trips, new cars, houses on social media used by taxpayers to flaunt their purchases and social status, may now be used by the I-T department to ascertain the status of a person vis-à-vis the income reported in the ITR.

Tax experts say with 360-degree profiling, the I-T department would be able to access tax collection, tax base, taxpayers’ compliance, TDS and third-party reporting. “Details such as master profile, asset details, ITR status, social networking and relationship would help to create a geographic information system which would identify the specific jurisdiction requiring focus. It would not only promote voluntary compliance but also identify the high-risk tax evaders,” said Neha Malhotra, executive director, Nangia Advisors.

The fine print also talks about mandatory requirement to file tax returns for new categories of taxpayers with electricity consumption bill of over `1 lakh, foreign travel for self or others for over `2 lakh, deposit over `1 crore in current account and persons claiming tax exemption benefits on long-term capital gains.