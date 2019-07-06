Budget 2019: How FM Sitharaman plans to help NBFCs, HFCs

Union Budget 2019 India: The negative carry for NBFCs raising money through retail issuances is expected to reduce following the removal of DRR requirements.

Budget 2019 India: The regulatory supervision for NBFCs is expected to increase. Also, with regulatory authority over HFCs moving to the RBI from NHB, there would be greater parity of regulations for NBFCs and HFCs. The partial credit guarantee from GoI would help NBFCs raise funds from PSU banks.

The negative carry for NBFCs raising money through retail issuances is expected to reduce following the removal of DRR requirements. Access to TReDS platform will give NBFCs a wider market opportunity and also offer borrowers more options. This, coupled with the interest subvention, would enhance financing and improve affordability for the MSME segment. The applicability of section 34D on NBFCs would help improve cashflows. The focus on “Housing for All” continues, with a sizeable allocation (Rs 25,853 crore) under PMAY and extra budgetary allocation of Rs 20,000 crore for PMAY-Urban. This, coupled with higher tax incentives on self-occupied properties of up to Rs 45 lakh, could push housing demand. Also, measures to promote rental housing could support overall housing demand.

Credit guarantee for infrastructure financing is likely to support fund flow to the infrastructure sector. Also, permitting investments made by FIIs/FPIs in debt securities issued by IDF-NBFCs to be transferred/sold to any domestic investor would help improve the liquidity of such papers. The tax incentives for loans on e-vehicles would support sales and be a positive for vehicle-financing NBFCs.

