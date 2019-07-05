Budget 2019: How encouraging Cash In Cash Out network, Micro ATMs can boost India’s cashless economy

Budget 2019-20: Encouraging banks to deploy CICO through the micro ATMs will effectively drive the agenda of digitisation

By Mandar Agashe

Union Budget 2019 India: The expectations from this year’s budget are to continue the momentum the government picked up for the Digital India dream. The success of this programme, however, will greatly depend on strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure for boosting the cashless economy.

Cash In Cash Out

The suggestion about having cash-in and cash-out points every five kilometres made by the Nandan Nilekani committee can be a great breakthrough for addressing the infrastructure concern. With banks already cutting down on their ATM deployment accounting to cost feasibility, a model hosting a strong Cash In Cash Out (CICO) network will help replace ATM machines as the primary source of cash in semi-urban and rural centres without dampening our strong pursuit for a cashless economy.

Micro ATMs

The Bharat, however, lies in the towns and villages across the country. Adopting an all-inclusive approach, on-boarding the rural and semi-urban India, which constitutes for more than 70 per cent of the country’s population, is critical. The CICO network will also work as an ideal platform for micro ATMs which can be deployed by co-operative banks and payments bank in rural and semi-urban areas.

Encouraging banks to deploy CICO through the micro ATMs will effectively drive the agenda of digitisation since it will also work on the available telecom infrastructure. While ATMs require very high bandwidth and capital, micro ATMs can operate efficiently on a SIM card, which makes it the best possible device even in remote areas with a low network.

Enhance Card Usage

Adoption of Micro ATMs will increase the acceptance and usage of debit cards which is the gateway to the digital economy. Earlier customers who use to withdraw cash through ATMs have now started swiping their debit cards for merchant payments besides transacting on e-commerce portals. While cards still dominate the merchant payment space, there is a behavioural shift whereby customers are now increasingly relying on modes like UPI and online payments to transfer money to each other.

With banks aggressively deploying swipe machines across small kirana stores in the country, debit card transactions are only set to further strengthen their foothold in the market. The continued surge in debit card-based transaction shows that digital payments have the potential to become more mainstream for all sets of merchants.

This would also be successful in metros like Mumbai where there is still a scarcity of ATMs in certain locations. The adoption of micro ATMs would eliminate the dependency of end customers on banks who operate for limited working hours.

(Mandar Agashe is the founder and vice chairman at banking technology provider Sarvatra Technologies. Views expressed are the author’s own.)