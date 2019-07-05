Budget 2019: Housing & Urban Affairs Ministry gets Rs 48,000 crore; sees 17% hike

Budget 2019-20: The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), an ambitious programme of the Modi government, has been given Rs 6,853.26 crore as against Rs 6,505 crore in 2018-19.

Budget 2019-20: The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry’s budgetary provisions were pegged at Rs 48,000 crore in the Union Budget 2019-20, a hike of nearly 17 per cent from 2018-19. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), an ambitious programme of the Modi government, has been given Rs 6,853.26 crore as against Rs 6,505 crore in 2018-19.

There has been an increase of nearly 25 per cent in the allocation to metro projects across the country. A sum of Rs 17,713.93 crore has been allocated in this regard in the Budget against Rs 14,864.60 crore in 2018-19.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), over 81 lakh houses with an investment of about Rs 4.83 lakh crore have been sanctioned of which construction of about 47 lakh houses has started,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

“Over 26 lakh houses have been completed of which nearly 24 lakh houses delivered to the beneficiaries,” she said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been given Rs 414.70 crore grant as against Rs 50 crore in 2018-19.

Watch FE Explained video: What is Union Budget?

The government has set aside Rs 19,152 crore for the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) as against the previous financial year’s budgetary allocation of Rs 15,600 crore.

The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, which aims at ensuring robust sewage networks, water supply and other infrastructure to improve the quality of life in urban areas, has been given Rs 7,300 crore. The allocation was Rs 6,400 crore in 2018-19.

The Smart Cities Mission, under which the government has selected 100 cities, has been granted Rs 6,450 crore as against Rs 6,169 crore in the 2018-19 financial year.

Allocation to another flagship programme of the government, Swachh Bharat Mission, has been increased to Rs 2,650 crore from Rs 2,500 crore in the previous financial year.