Budget 2019: Higher disposal income will propel consumption

Individuals will now get an annual benefit of Rs12,500, up from Rs2,500 earlier. (Illustration: Shyam Kumar Prasad)

By Pritish Raj

Higher tax rebate for people with up to Rs5 lakh of annual income and assured income support to small and marginal farmers will aid personal disposable income of consumers both in the rural and urban areas, thus bringing back the feel good factor which will propel higher consumption of products like small cars, two-wheelers, consumer durables and FMCG products.

Previously, the income threshold on which rebate was given was Rs3.5 lakh. Individuals will now get an annual benefit of Rs12,500, up from Rs2,500 earlier. This will benefit taxpayers only to the extent of an annual income of Rs5 lakh.

On an aggregate basis, with this measure, some 3 crore people will get a tax benefit of around Rs23,000 crore. Simply put, this is the market available to companies dealing in consumer products, which badly needed a return of the feel good factor among consumers to perk up demand.

Add to this the assured income support for small farmers where some Rs20,000 crore will be spent by the government by the end of the current fiscal itself, and the addressable market before the consumer-related companies increases further.

“It is certain that the purchasing power of individuals will rise and the farmers package and interest subventions will add to the rural demand. In the past few months, consumers have been apprehensive with regard to vehicle purchases and this positive sentiment will now benefit the auto industry as a whole,” Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava told FE.

According to Pawan Goenka, managing director, M&M, the relief given to farmers will start showing results in the first two months of the next fiscal. “Though farmers would not get a huge amount of money in terms of consumption, it will certainly create a positive sentiment.”

What the added disposable income would do for consumers is apart from propelling them to purchase, say a small car or two-wheeler, it may also lead them moving to a slightly higher variant than earlier, as the money in hand to pay the equated monthly instalments will increase.

For instance, customers planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 (LXI), currently at a monthly EMI of about Rs6,200 for five years, can now buy a WagonR base model, which has an EMI of around Rs7,300 per month. Alto 800 (LXI) is priced at around Rs3.60 lakh and WagonR is tagged at Rs4.65 lakh. The figures are calculated on the basis of a 10.5% interest on the loan amount and about 20% down payment of the vehicle’s price.

For two-wheelers, a customer looking to buy a Honda Activa 125 scooter with an EMI of about Rs1,200 per month can upgrade to a Suzuki Burgman Street 125, which comes with an EMI of Rs1,450 per month. Likewise for motorcycles, a prospective buyer of Hero Splendor Plus, which comes with an EMI of Rs1,100 can upgrade to Hero Glamour F1, which is available at an EMI of Rs1,400.

Experts believe that spending on other consumer items such as mobile phone, TV, refrigerator and FMCG products is also likely to increase, depending on the individual’s preference. “Consumer preferences are different, and therefore there are chances that expenditure may happen in other durable items, even as automobile remains on the top of the list,” said Gaurav Vangaal, senior analyst — forecasting at IHS Markit.