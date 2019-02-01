Budget 2019: Here’s what Piyush Goyal gave to MSMEs and small traders in today’s budget

Budget 2019: GST-registered SME units will get 2% interest rebate on an incremental loan of Rs 1 crore, says FM Piyush Goyal.

Budget 2019: Ahead of this year’s Lok Sabha elections, the government has ensured to woo its small business community for which it has “undertaken many effective steps”. This seems critical to smoothen out the challenges that the MSME community has been facing since 2016 beginning with demonetisation, the introduction of GST and the ongoing crisis in the non-banking-financial-company sector. While India has scaled significantly in the ease of doing business ranking, climbing 23 positions to 77th rank last year, the small business community had sought more relaxations in today’s budget around regulations, taxation and access to capital.

Here’s everything that finance minister Piyush Goyal said for SMEs or small traders in today’s budget.