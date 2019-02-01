Budget 2019: Here’s what Piyush Goyal gave to MSMEs and small traders in today’s budget

Budget 2019: While India scaled 23 positions to 77th rank last year in ease of doing business, the small business community had sought more relaxations in today's budget around regulations, taxation and access to capital.
Budget 2019: Ahead of this year’s Lok Sabha elections, the government has ensured to woo its small business community for which it has “undertaken many effective steps”. This seems critical to smoothen out the challenges that the MSME community has been facing since 2016 beginning with demonetisation, the introduction of GST and the ongoing crisis in the non-banking-financial-company sector. While India has scaled significantly in the ease of doing business ranking, climbing 23 positions to 77th rank last year, the small business community had sought more relaxations in today’s budget around regulations, taxation and access to capital.
Here’s everything that finance minister Piyush Goyal said for SMEs or small traders in today’s budget.
- A scheme of sanctioning loans up to Rs 1 crore in 59 minutes has been launched recently.
- GST-registered SME units will get 2% interest rebate on an incremental loan of Rs 1 crore.
- The requirement of sourcing from SMEs by Government enterprises has been increased to 25%. Of this, the material to the extent of at least 3% will be sourced from women-owned SMEs.
- Businesses having an annual turnover less than Rs 5 crore comprising over 90% of GST payers will soon be allowed to file quarterly return.
- GST exemptions for small traders, manufacturers and service providers doubled from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh.
- Small businesses having turnover up to Rs 1.5 crore have been given an attractive composition scheme wherein they pay only 1% flat rate and have to file one annual return only.
- Similarly, small service providers with turnover up to Rs 50 lakhs can now opt for composition scheme and pay GST at 6% instead of 18%.
- To promote the “Make in India” initiative, the government has abolished duties on 36 capital goods.
- A revised system of importing duty-free capital goods and inputs for manufacture and export has been introduced, along with introduction of single point of approval under section 65 of the Customs Act.
- Threshold limit for presumptive taxation of business was raised from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore. The benefit of presumptive taxation was extended for the first time to small professionals fixing threshold limit at Rs 50 lakh.
- The Government eMarketplace (GeM) platform is now being extended to all central public sector enterprises. Transactions of over Rs 17,500 crore have taken place, resulting in average savings of 25-28%.
- The tax rate for companies with turnover of up to Rs 250 crore, covering almost 99% of the companies, was reduced to 25% which was also applicable to new manufacturing companies without any turnover limits.
