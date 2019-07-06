Budget 2019: Health is best investment to boost economic growth, says Srinath Reddy, president Public Health Foundation of India

Budget 2019 India: While there were several major announcements on taxes and tariffs as well as start-ups and e-vehicles, the speech did not allude to the allocations for the health sector.

By K Srinath Reddy

Budget 2019 India: The finance minister presented her first Budget with authority and aplomb, to well-deserved acclaim from her colleagues in Parliament.

While there were several major announcements on taxes and tariffs as well as start-ups and e-vehicles, the speech did not allude to the allocations for the health sector. The only mention of health came in the form of relief in import duties on equipment needed for dialysis.

The Budget practically maintains the allocations provided to various health schemes in the pre-election Vote on Account of February 2019. That Interim Budget had provided an increase of 16% compared to the Budget of 2018. Given the elaborate nature of that provisional Budget, there would have been little leeway for major revisions in the allocations for specific programmes. However, for those waiting for a substantial boost to health funding, the maintenance of status quo is disappointing.

Since the National Health Policy of 2017 has committed to raise public financing for health from just over 1% of GDP to 2.5% by 2025, the annual Budgets from now on have to show a steady rise. A significant increase in the central Budget has to send a strong signal to the states for emulating with a substantial raise in their Budgets. Will this happen at least in 2020?

The health agenda is huge and cannot depend on small increments. Both the components of Ayushman Bharat need increased funding. Rural and urban primary health services have to be strengthened. District hospitals need to be upgraded. New medical colleges have to be started and large numbers of allied health professionals need to be trained. Free drugs and diagnostics have to be provided at public healthcare facilities. The NITI Aayog had set a target of reducing out-of-pocket expenditure on health to 50% by 2020, from the current level of 63%.

Given the short run-up to the Budget after the Cabinet formation, bold new initiatives in health were perhaps not possible. Should we expect them to be announced on August 15 in the Prime Minister’s address from the Red Fort, or on October 2, when the nation celebrates Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday? If the bulletin on nation’s health has to report rapid progress, we do need a faster rate of infusion of funds.

The writer is President, Public Health Foundation of India.