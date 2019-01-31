Budget 2019: Has there been higher allocation for higher education in Modi-era? Let’s find out

Budget 2019: Let’s have a look at the funding received by India’s premier institutions under his rule.

Budget 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweaked the late Indian political leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s famous slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan” by adding “Jai Anusadhan” to it, during his inaugural address at the 106th edition of ‘Indian Science Congress’ earlier this month.

But time and again, PM Modi has reiterated that science and technology will facilitate his ‘New India-2022’ vision. But has his budget allocation been as forthcoming for science and technology as his words? Let’s have a look at the funding received by India’s premier institutions under his rule.

IITs

The Indian Institutes of Technology received a budgetary allocation of Rs 6,326 crore in budget 2018 against the Rs 7,856 crore in budget 2017. The revised budget 2017, however, stood at Rs 8,244 crore, making it the highest expenditure since 2010. In all the budgets since 2015, the revised budget figures have overshot the initial budget allocations. Interestingly, the allocations to the IITs have increased by more than 60% since the budget 2014 allocation of Rs 3,896 crore.

IIMs

Under PM Modi, the allocations for the Indian Institutes of Management have increased four folds. While the allocation stood at Rs 275 crore in budget 2014, in the current budget 2018 the allocations have reached Rs 1,036 crore which is only slightly less than the revised budget 2017 figures of Rs 1,068. In the four budgets from 2010 to 2013, the highest allocation was Rs 369 crore, the current allocation is almost three times of that.

NITs

The allocations for the National Institute of Technology have also registered an upward trend, which has amplified under the Modi Regime. So, while the rise in allocation between 2010 and 2013 was 23%, it was more than 90% between 2014 and 2017.

However, this year’s budget allocation of Rs 3,203 crore was less than the budget 2017 allocation of Rs 3,440 crore. It was also lower than the revised allocation of budget 2017 of Rs 3,668 crore, thus breaking the rising trend of allocations.

IISc & IISER

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institute of Science and Education and Research (IISER) have received a higher allocation over the years. However, the rise has not been as marked as that, which can be observed in the technical and management institutes.

In budget 2014, the allocation stood at Rs 1,067 crore and now in the current budget of 2018, the allocation has reached Rs 1,144 crore, marking a rise of only about 7%.

But since budget 2015, the revised estimates of the budgets have surpassed the initial allocations. Even the allocation of 2018 is less than the revised allocation of budget 2017, which stood at Rs 1,235 crore, which in itself was about Rs 135 crore more than the initial allocation of budget 2017.