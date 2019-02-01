Budget 2019: Has Piyush Goyal just secured a second term for PM Modi?

The government is celebrating the budget thinking it will bring it back to power, but an election in India is not just about numbers. (PTI)

Budget 2019-20: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has won many hearts with an election-year budget that has been termed ‘pro-farmer, pro-poor’. The budget which is the sixth and last of Narendra Modi-led BJP government before the Lok Sabha elections have offered a massive bonanza for farmers and the middle class — two constituencies that figure prominently among prime minister’s support bases but were disenchanted with the leader for not delivering the goods. The government has delivered for these crucial constituencies, but is it too little, too late? The moot question is: Has the budget done enough to secure Narendra Modi another term as the prime minister of the country?

Bonanza for Farmers

The government has announced assured income support to the small and marginal farmers — Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). Under this programme, vulnerable landholding farmer families having cultivable land up to 2 hectares will be provided direct income support of Rs 6,000 per year. The money will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of beneficiary farmers in three equal installments of Rs 2,000. With this, the center wants to help small and marginal farmers by bearing the cost of harvesting.

The Finance Minister claims that this scheme will benefit around 12 crore small and marginal farmer families. So, this move could turn the mood of the farmers in favor of the BJP as this is the same class which hardly gets a loan from direct banking channel that leaves them with no option but to borrow from other sources at a higher interest rate which becomes problematic when the farmers don’t get appropriate price for their produce. The government has tried to address the input issue with the direct cash subsidy.

The farmers have been in distress and few assembly elections in the past had reflected the anti-BJP sentiments in rural areas. In Gujarat assembly polls held 2017, the saffron party had lost the rural belt very badly. Later in 2018, the BJP lost another three state Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

About 50 per cent of the country 1.3 billion people are directly or indirectly involved in farming. In 2014, farmers had overwhelmingly voted for the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi. It was necessary for the PM Modi to get the farmers on his side if he wanted to come back to power for the second term. He has tried to address the farmers’ concerns but whether the move will make any difference is something that will be known later.

Tax rebate for middle-class

Giving much-awaited relief to the middle class, the government has offered a full tax rebate for the taxpayers having taxable annual income up to Rs 5 lakhs. Finance Minister Goyal claims that this will benefit an estimated three crore middle-class taxpayers comprising self-employed, small businessmen and traders, salary earners, pensioners, and senior citizens. It was the middle-class and youth that had scripted the spectacular victory for Prime Minister Modi in 2014.

In 2016, the World Economic Forum in a study found that the Indian middle class doubled in size over an eight-year period from 300 million in 2004 to 600 million in 2012. Data analyst Jay Mrug writes that it was the middle class that punished the UPA and reduced it to 44 from 2016 seats in 2014. He further says that the middle class (both urban and rural) is a voluble constituency and you ignore it at your peril.

Prime Minister Modi realized the peril and has acted to pacify impatient middle-class which had been feeling cheated in the last four years as nothing major was announced in the previous budgets apart from 5 per cent tax relaxation last year and some relief for first time home buyers. However, tax rebate on income up to Rs 5 lakh will come as a huge relief for the already burdened middle class. Prime Minister Modi has finally done something for the middle class that he would like to talk about once he hits the political campaign later this year.

Pension for people in the unorganized sector

The government has launched a mega pension yojana — Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan — for the unorganized sector workers with a monthly income of up to Rs 15,000. This scheme will provide an assured monthly pension of Rs 3,000 from the age of 60 years on a monthly contribution of a small affordable amount during their working age. With one single scheme, the government has tried to reach out to 85 per cent of India’s total workforce.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal while presenting the budget said that half of the country’s GDP comes from 42 crore workers in the unorganized sector working as street vendors, rickshaw pullers, construction workers, rag pickers, agricultural workers, beedi workers, handloom, leather and in numerous other similar occupations. By any standard, this is a big and crucial constituency for any political party who aspire to form the government in the center.

The government is celebrating the budget thinking it will bring it back to power, but an election in India is not just about numbers. It is also about complex caste arithmetics that decide the actual outcomes. However, the Budget may have succeeded in keeping its the middle-class voter base intact to offer Narendra Modi another shot at the prime ministership.