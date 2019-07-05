Budget 2019 has nothing for Dalits and backward classes, says Mayawati

Mayawati said that the budget will give a boost to the private sector and help capitalists.

Union Budget 2019 India: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday said that the Union Budget tabled by the Modi government will help industrialists and lead to a rise in inflation and unemployment in the country. In a series of tweets, Mayawati said that the BJP government has ignored the Dalits and backward classes in the budget, adding that such a scenario will make it tougher to address the grievances of the marginalised sections of the society.

“The BJP-led government at the Centre has tried to make the budget attractive for the common people at all levels, but it will be interesting to see how this budget will turns out in reality on the ground and how much it will be beneficial at a time when the country is in the grip of problems like poverty, unemployment, poor education system and health facilities,” she said.

“This budget will give a boost to the private sector and help capitalists. The budget will not help the Dalits and backwards and give rise to inflation, poverty, unemployment, farmers issue. The budget will also not help the government to generate more capital in the country,” she added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Union Budget of the Modi 2.0 government in the Lok Sabha. In her speech, Sitharaman said that the Modi government is committed to make India a USD 5 trillion economy.