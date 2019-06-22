Budget 2019 Halwa Ceremony today by FM Sitharaman: What is Halwa ceremony? Date, time, significance of event

Budget 2019 India Halwa ceremony: India Budget 2019 of the Modi government will be presented by the country's first full-time women Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5. Ahead of the big economic exercise, the customary tradition of the halwa ceremony took place today. FM Nirmala Sitharaman attended the Budget 2019 Halwa Ceremony. The ceremony was held on Saturday in the North Block in national capital Delhi. Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, also participated in the event. What is Budget Halwa Ceremony? The Budget Halwa ceremony event marks the beginning of the publication of the general Budget-related documents. The Budget Halwa ceremony takes place ahead of the full-fledged budget every year at the Finance Ministry office in North Block. The event is presided over by the Finance Minister. On the day of the event, Indian sweet dish 'Halwa' is prepared in cauldron or 'Kadhai'. Once the dish is prepared, it is distributed among the Finance Ministry staff. Read Also| Union Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman faces tough farm distress challenge Ahead of the Budget Halwa ceremony, Budget Quarantine process begins. As Finance Ministry officials sit down to prepare confidential Budget papers, visitors and mediapersons don't get the regular access to the ministry office. This time Delhi police officials, Intelligence Bureau officials have been deployed to maintain strict vigil. Security personnel have been guarding the exit and entry points of the Finance Ministry. Union Budget 2019 will be the Modi government's first budget of its second tenure. Earlier on February 1, Modi government presented Interim Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Budget halwa ceremony ahead of the Interim Budget took place at the fag end of January. However the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley missed the event since he was in the US. While Halwa ceremony took place as per the tradition, the government did not present the Economic Survey 2019. This time the Economic Survey will tabled ahead of the Budget as part of the ongoing session of the Parliament.