Budget 2019: Govt lower fiscal deficit target to 3.3% for FY20

While presenting interim Budget 2019-20 in February, the government had pegged fiscal deficit target at 3.4 per cent.

Budget 2019 India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday lowered the fiscal deficit target to 3.3 per cent for the current fiscal from the earlier estimate of 3.4 per cent of the GDP.

Watch FE Explained video: What is Union Budget?

“The fiscal deficit this year is 3.3 per cent brought down from 3.4 per cent,” she said while presenting Budget for 2019-20.

While presenting interim Budget 2019-20 in February, the government had pegged fiscal deficit target at 3.4 per cent.