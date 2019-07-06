Budget 2019: Govt looks to drive digital payments with 2% tax on cash withdrawals above Rs 1 crore

Budget 2019 India: Traders and small shopkeepers with an annual turnover of less than `1.5 crore can now get themselves enrolled with an affordable pension scheme that promises to pay `3,000 a month after attaining the age of 60.

A similar scheme, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PMSYM), was launched in March this year for unorganised sector workers.

“Encouraged by the overwhelming response, the government has decided to extend the pension benefit to about three crore retail traders and small shopkeepers whose annual turnover is less than `1.5 crore under the new scheme,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, adding that enrolment under the Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Maandhan (PMKYM) scheme would be kept simple, requiring only Aadhaar and a bank account and the rest will be on self-declaration.

The government has budgeted `750 crore for the implementation of the PMKYM for FY20. The labour ministry would implement this scheme. The finance minister also said in view of the wider interest of the subscribers, the government would take steps to separate the National Pension System (NPS) Trust from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

The PFRDA implements and regulates the NPS and Atal Pension Yojana through various intermediaries, including, inter-alia, the NPS Trust.

The proposal to launch the scheme for the traders’ community was approved by the Cabinet on May 31. Though the finance minister did not elaborate on the scheme, sources said shopkeepers and small traders, aged between 18 and 40 years, would be able to enrol under the scheme.

Under the PMKYM scheme, a 29-year old shopkeeper will have to contribute just `100 a month for the assured pension after 60 years. The government will make a matching contribution. Under the Atal Pension Yojana, she would have to make a monthly contribution of `318.

Following the Cabinet decision to incentivise the National Pension Scheme (NPS), the Budget also proposed to increase the exemption limit from the current 40% to 60% of payment on final withdrawal from NPS and allow deduction for employer’s contribution up to 14% of salary from current 10% for Central government employees.

Sitharaman also proposed to allow deduction under Section 80C for contribution made to tier II NPS accounts by Central government employees.

Sitharaman said since the PMSYM rollout in March, about 35 lakh unorganised sector workers have got themselves enrolled under the scheme. The government has set an ambitious target of enrolling at least 10 crore unorganised sector workers such as rickshaw-pullers and rag-pickers under the PMSYM scheme by 2024-25.

Of the around 50-crore workforce in India, 84% belong to the unorganised sector who do not have any kind of social security for the rainy days. Analysts said the more affordable pension scheme might could be a run-away success if it is properly implemented.

The government plans to extend some sort of social security benefit to all working population of the country in phases. The coverage will assure them a life of dignity and financial security especially when they are in their old age.

Among other pension schemes, the outlay for the Employees Pension Scheme,1995 has been reduced by 8% year-on-year to `4,500 crore. The outlay for the Freedom Fighters (pension and other benefits) scheme is seen to be

`953 crore, up from `858 crore (revised estimate) in FY19. The FY20 expenditure for the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions is estimated to be `1,727 crore, up 11.6%.