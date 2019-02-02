Budget 2019: Government to miss fiscal deficit target in FY 2019 & 20

The Centre’s fiscal deficit will touch 3.4% of GDP in FY19 and the next year, breaching the targets by 10 bps and 30 bps, respectively.

Hard-pressed to deliver upon the promise of Acche Din despite limited resources, a poll-bound government sought to woo farmers and the middle class through a slew of schemes, dumping fiscal prudence again for both this year and the next.

The Centre’s fiscal deficit will touch 3.4% of GDP in FY19 and the next year, breaching the targets by 10 bps and 30 bps, respectively. The introduction of the PM-Kisan scheme, under which the government promises an annual Rs6,000 cash support to small and marginal farmers, alone adds 10 basis points to the fiscal deficit in FY19 and 36 bps in FY20. Interim finance minister Piyush Goyal said but for the scheme, which was a must to alleviate farm distress, fiscal deficit would have been contained within the targets.

Other key social sector programmes saw a mixed fortune. Allocation for the National Education Mission has been raised by 19.3% to Rs38,572 crore, 22.6% for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (Rs19,000 crore) and 15.3% for the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sichai Yojana (Rs9,516 crore) for the next fiscal. However, several others have witnessed a cut in outlay. For instance, the allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National rural Employment Guarantee scheme has been reduced to Rs60,000 crore for FY20, against Rs61,084 crore this year. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana saw a cut in outlay to Rs25,853 crore in FY20 from Rs26,405 crore this fiscal, while allocation for the Swatch Bharat Mission has been trimmed by 25% to Rs12,750 crore next year.

The latest slippages and the absence of a road map in this Budget to achieve the 3% fiscal deficit goal would weigh on the Centre’s ability to trim its debt burden to the targetted 40% of GDP by FY25 from 46.5% in FY18. (The government had also breached fiscal deficit by 30 bps last fiscal). This means the daunting challenge of a steady and massive cut in fiscal deficit to prune the debt levels is being passed on to the next government.

A bigger worry is that while revenue collections may fall short of the budgetted target for FY20, spending ahead of election may overshoot it. As such, a 14.3% rise in revenue on the back of a projected 18.2% jump in GST seems ambitious, given that the mop-up of this indirect tax trailed the FY19 target of Rs7.44 lakh crore by a massive Rs1 lakh crore. The government expects spending to rise only 14.3% in FY20 despite polls against a revised 14.7% this fiscal.

The Centre has also retreated from an earlier decision to improve the share of the more-productive capital spending in overall expenditure. Having raised capital expenditure by 20.3% in FY19, the government has budgetted just a 6.2% rise in such spending for FY20 to Rs3.36 lakh crore, ostensibly to prevent fiscal deterioration from worsening further. Revenue expenditure, however, is targetted to rise by 14.4% next fiscal, against a revised 13.9% in FY19.

The worsening expenditure quality, on top of the fiscal slippages, could force the central bank turn more cautious (given the implicit risks to inflation) and force the monetary policy committee (MPC) to refrain from cutting the benchmark lending rates in its meeting next week.

While the government’s income tax bonanza and direct transfer to farmers may stimulate consumption and boost stocks, the bond market could feel the heat of a large influx of government securities next fiscal, driving up yield. The Centre has pegged its gross market borrowing (excluding buybacks) at Rs7.10 lakh crore in FY20, against only Rs5.71 lakh crore in FY19. Even net market borrowing is projected to touch Rs4.73 lakh crore in FY20, against Rs4.23 lakh crore this fiscal — both higher than expected. This is despite a spike in the government’s attempts to fund a lot of initiatives through off-budget resources, like recap bonds, that don’t worsen fiscal deficit but add to the country’s debt burden.

While a handsome dividend by the central bank helped the government exceed its budgetted non-tax revenue target this fiscal, it expects a 11.2% rise in such revenue in FY20 (which is lower than the over 27% jump witnessed in this fiscal).

Even though it has met its divestment target of Rs80,000 crore for this fiscal with the support of state-run entities (PFC bought REC), the government has raised its disinvetsment target for the next fiscal to Rs90,000 crore.

The allocation for various subsidies has been pegged at Rs2.97 lakh crore for FY20, up 11.4% from the revised estimate for this fiscal—almost similar to the trend in the previous year.