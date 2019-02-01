Budget 2019: Government plans to mop up Rs 90,000 cr from CPSE share sale in FY20

By: | Published: February 1, 2019 6:27 PM

India Union Budget 2019: The government, which has already raised around Rs 36,000 crore from disinvestment so far in the current fiscal, expects to raise another Rs 44,000 crore from share sale in state-owned companies in the two months till March 2019.

union budget 2019, india union budget, india union budget 2019, india union budget facts, union budget date, budget of india, union budget 2019-20, facts about india union budget, india union budget interesting factsGovernment plans to mop up Rs 90,000 cr from CPSE share sale in FY20

Union Budget 2019: The government has set a target of Rs 90,000 crore to be mopped up from central public sector enterprises’ (CPSE) share sale in financial year 2019-20, higher than Rs 80,000 crore raised this fiscal. The government, which has already raised around Rs 36,000 crore from disinvestment so far in the current fiscal, expects to raise another Rs 44,000 crore from share sale in state-owned companies in the two months till March 2019.

In the interim Budget 2019-20, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said the NDA government has pursued the public enterprises’ asset management agenda to make these enterprises accountable to the people.

“As many as 57 CPSEs are now listed with total market capitalisation of over Rs 13 lakh crore. The government received over Rs 1 lakh crore from disinvestment proceeds during 2017-18. We are confident of crossing the target of Rs 80,000 crore this year,” Goyal said.

Read Also| Budget 2019: Real estate sector sees budget boosting consumer sentiment

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Atanu Chakraborty said, historically about 45-55 per cent of CPSE share sale happens in the January-March quarter; and share sale plans are in place to meet the Rs 80,000 crore disinvestment target set for current fiscal ending March. The government had mopped up a record over Rs 1 lakh crore in 2017-18 fiscal. This was higher than Rs 47,743 crore raised in 2016-17, Rs 42,132 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 32,620 crore in 2014-15.

For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2019
  3. Budget 2019: Government plans to mop up Rs 90,000 cr from CPSE share sale in FY20
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition