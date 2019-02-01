Budget 2019: Government plans national program on artificial intelligence; to set up national centre for AI

Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal said that the AI program will be catalysed by the establishment of the National Centre for AI.

Budget 2019: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presenting the crucial budget ahead of Lok Sabha elections said that the government has envisaged a national program on artificial intelligence (AI).

“In order to take the benefit of AI and related technologies to the people, our national program on AI has been envisaged by the government,” said Goyal.

The Minister said that the program will be catalysed by the establishment of the National Centre for AI. “The centre will be established as a hub along with centres of excellence.”

Goyal said that the government had identified 9 priority areas for the same and a national portal on AI will be developed soon.

“Artificial intelligence has the potential to add US$957 billion to India’s economy by 2035. The government’s decision to develop a National #AI portal will definitely help us reach this goal faster,” Nasscom tweeted.

According to a LinkedIn report released in September last year, India ranks 3rd in terms of penetration of AI skills among its workforce followed Israel, and Germany. The US and China were the top two countries on the list.

The global AI market was valued at $16.06 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow to $190.61 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 36.62%.

In terms of high-quality research publications in AI, India is currently ranked third according to research firm Itihaasa, co-founded by Infosys’ former CEO Kris Gopalakrishnan.

The agency recorded the number ‘citable documents’ on AI in peer-reviewed journals between 2013-2017. India saw citations of 12,135 documents while China had 37, 918 documents. The US led the list of countries with 32,421 documents.