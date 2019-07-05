Budget 2019: Government likely to double corpus of Fund of Funds for Startups

Budget 2019-20: The corpus of Rs 10,000 crore was envisaged to be provided over the 14th and 15th Finance Commission Cycles.

Budget 2019 India: The Indian startup ecosystem may have further access to better capital support from the government amid high hopes from this year’s union budget to be presented by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for easier compliance and tax reforms apart from the availability of funding.

The government is expected to enhance the Fund of Funds for Startups to Rs 20,000 crore, IANS reported citing highly-placed sources. The government had approved setting up of Fund of Funds worth Rs 10,000 in line with the Startup India programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2016.

The corpus of Rs 10,000 crore was envisaged to be provided over the 14th and 15th Finance Commission Cycles as per the progress of the programme and availability of funds, Ministry of Commerce had said in a statement last month.

Ruling party BJP had in its election manifesto talked about creating a ‘seed startup fund’ worth Rs 20,000 crore and credit up to Rs 50 lakh for entrepreneurs under a new loan scheme without asking for collateral.

Out of the existing Rs 10,000 crore corpus, SIDBI — the operating agency for the fund has committed Rs 3123.20 crore to 49 SEBI registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). These AIFs have raised a fund of Rs 27,478 crore. Also Rs 483.46 crore have been drawn from Fund of Funds for startups, the ministry had said.

So far 247 startups have raised funding worth Rs 1,625.73 crore from these AIFs.

The recently released Economic Survey 2018-19 highlighted that startups and innovative ventures face “significantly greater uncertainty than traditional brick-and-mortar firms. The survey also noted that policy ambiguities that create collateral damage for genuine risk-takers can affect investments by dampening the animal spirits in the economy.

BJP had in its manifesto also announced facilitating setting up of 50,000 new startups in India by 2024.