Budget 2019: Government expects Rs 28,000 cr interim dividend from RBI, says DEA Secy Garg

Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg Friday said the government expects Rs 28,000 crore from the Reserve Bank as an interim dividend in the current fiscal.
Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg Friday said the government expects Rs 28,000 crore from the Reserve Bank as an interim dividend in the current fiscal.
The government has already received Rs 40,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India during 2018-19, Garg told reporters in the post Budget interaction here.
When asked how much interim dividend the government expects from the RBI, he said, “Rs 28,000 crore”.
The decision with regard to interim dividend will be taken in the next board meeting.
For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.