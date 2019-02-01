Budget 2019: Government expects Rs 28,000 cr interim dividend from RBI, says DEA Secy Garg

By: | Published: February 1, 2019 4:48 PM

Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg Friday said the government expects Rs 28,000 crore from the Reserve Bank as an interim dividend in the current fiscal.

Budget 2019-20The government has already received Rs 40,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India during 2018-19

Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg Friday said the government expects Rs 28,000 crore from the Reserve Bank as an interim dividend in the current fiscal.

The government has already received Rs 40,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India during 2018-19, Garg told reporters in the post Budget interaction here.

When asked how much interim dividend the government expects from the RBI, he said, “Rs 28,000 crore”.

The decision with regard to interim dividend will be taken in the next board meeting.

For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2019
  3. Budget 2019: Government expects Rs 28,000 cr interim dividend from RBI, says DEA Secy Garg
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition