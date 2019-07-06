Budget 2019 gives village infra some fillip with Rs 80, 250 crore allocation for PMGSY-III

Union Budget 2019 India: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the Har Ghar Jal programme that aims at making piped water available to all rural households by 2024—currently, just 18-20% have such access—under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The budget Allocation of Rs 80,250 crore for Phase III of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for the upgrade of 1.25 lakh km of roads should prove a big boost for rural infrastructure and rural incomes. The overall road length sanctioned under PMGSY (all collaborations) grew from 1.16 lakh km in FY05 to 5.37 lakh km in FY14, and is now at 6.93 lakh km, while, as per government data, 6.01 lakh km of road-length already has been built since FY01. Agriculture experts Ashok Gulati of Icrier and Marco Ferroni & Yuan Zhou of Syngenta Foundation estimate that every rupee spent on roads yields a better return (at 1.10) than, say, power subsidies (0.79) or fertilisers (0.88) for the agri-GDP. The outlay for PMGSY in FY20 is up by Rs 3,500 crore, to Rs 19,000 crore, from FY19’s rS 15,500 crore (RE).

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also highlighted the Har Ghar Jal programme that aims at making piped water available to all rural households by 2024—currently, just 18-20% have such access—under the Jal Jeevan Mission. As part of this vision, the National Rural Drinking Water Mission has received an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore for FY 20, compared with FY19’s `5,500 crore (RE); the department of drinking water and sanitation, though, sees a fall in overall allocation from Rs 23,938 crore in FY18 to Rs 20,016 crore in FY20.

The Jal Jeevan Mission will focus on “integrated demand and supply side management”, including rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and management of household wastewater for reuse in agriculture. India’s water scarcity is linked to inefficient management and usage; agriculture uses 78% of India’s water with a water-use efficiency of 30% for surface water and 55% for groundwater. The Jal Shakti Mission targets 1,592 water-stressed blocks where water-resources have been over-exploited, using, among other sources, funds available under the Compensatory Fund Management and Planning Authority. The focus on water security is with an eye on the projection that, by 2030, available water can meet just half of India’s demand, and this could cause a punishing 6% erosion of GDP by 2050.

Watch FE Explained video: What is Union Budget?

Under Swachh Bharat (SB) 2.0, the government plans to initiate solid waste management in every village — towards SB Gramin, the Budget allocates Rs 9,994 crore, of which external assistance is Rs 4,507 crore. While Sitharaman claimed that more than 95% of India’s villages are now open-defecation free, a recent study posits that almost 44% of the rural population in Bihar, MP, UP and Rajasthan—the government claims these states have 100% household-toilet coverage—defecated in the open.

The Budget also targets the delivery of 1.95 crore houses to eligible beneficiaries between FY20 and FY22; these houses will come equipped with electricity, LPG connections and toilets. However, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) has been allocated `19,000 crore for FY 20, while it got `19,900 crore in FY19 and `22,572 crore in FY18.