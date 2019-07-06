Budget 2019: Funds for roads, railway, metro projects to increase by 12-19% in 2019-20

Union Budget 2019 India: The increase in the Road and Infrastructure Cess should provide additional funding for infrastructure projects.

Union Budget 2019 India: The capital outlay for roads, railways, and metro projects has been budgeted to increase by 12–19% in 2019-20 over 2018-19 RE. The increased capital outlay will be supported by higher budgetary allocations for railway and metro projects, while in the case of NHAI it would be primarily met by internal and extra-budgetary resources (IEBR). The capital outlay for some key schemes has also been projected to increase in 2019-20 BE. The capital outlay towards PMGSY is being increased by 22.4% to Rs 18,925 cr, that for PMKSY by 17.3% to `9,681 crore, and AMRUT and Smart Cities Mission by 9.4% to Rs 13,750 crore.

The increase in the Road and Infrastructure Cess should provide additional funding for infrastructure projects. Setting up of the Credit Guarantee Enhancement Corporation, an action plan to deepen the market for long term bonds with a special focus on infrastructure and permitting FPIs/FIIs to transfer/sell their debt securities in IDFs are some of the measures which could improve debt availability for the sector.

The budgetary allocation towards capital spend by the Ministry of Road transportation and Highways (MoRTH) for FY2020 stands at Rs 72,044 crore, around 21% lower than what is required. A part of this shortfall is to be plugged by way of higher IEBR for NHAI at Rs 75,000 crore. With launch of the third phase of PMGSY to connect villages to rural markets, 1,25,000 km of roads are expected to be upgraded over the next five years with a total outlay of Rs 80,250 crore.

Impact: Infra: Marginally Positive; Roads: Neutral 1