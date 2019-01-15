Budget 2019: Funds, focus, reform – Education sector should get maximum from Modi government

Budget 2019 India

Budget Allocation Expectations for Education Sector in Budget 2019: The Modi government’s Union Budget 2019 is crucial one and every sector is expecting some sort of benefits from the ruling dispensation. Education should get maximum focus, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) said in its pre-budget 2019 memorandum. The recommendations by FICCI have been categorised into two parts – School Education and Higher Education.

For the school education, FICCI suggested that in the Budget 2019, the government should create a Rs 1000 crore ‘State Policy Reform Fund’ to incentivize states that implement measures such as merit-based teacher and headmaster selection, transparent process for teacher recruitment, allotment and transfers. Apart from this, to strengthen teacher education institutes across states, the FICCI has suggested the government to increase 50 per cent spending on the teacher education scheme.

Read Also: Union Budget 2019: Indian film market can grow like China, US if Modi government take these steps

To increase the number of smart classrooms, FICCI has suggested the central government allot Rs 10000 crores per year during Union Budget 2019 on making smart device available to each student and teacher free of cost under Sarva Siksha Abhiyan. FICCI has asked the government to build technical capacities of existing central institutions such as NCERT, NUEPA, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), CIET and NIOS.

In Budget 2019, ICCI has suggested the central government should allocate Rs 10000 crore should be allocated over 3 years to create 50 lakhs scholarships Rs 20,000 each for admission in the higher educations institutes for all students whose parental income is less than 5 Lakhs/annum, irrespective of gender, religion, caste or any other identity.

FICCI also wants the central government to allocate an outlay of Rs 1000 crores per year to network all public and private institutions with appropriate bandwidth. It also wants Rs. 1500 crores should be spent on creating multilingual, multi-format content in languages and Rs 5000 crore public spend over 3 years to set up National Science, Humanities, and Technology Research Foundation to fund research.