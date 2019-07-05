Budget 2019: From wi-fi hotspots to tax exemptions, startups hope for these reforms under Modi 2.0

Budget 2019-20: The government has already indicated that they will look at simplifying and lowering tax rates in the 2019 election manifesto.

By Saroja Yeramilli

Union Budget India 2019-20: After charting a successful growth trajectory in the last five years, the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s new government is getting ready to begin the term with the Union Budget. Given their boost to the start-up ecosystem in the previous term, I look forward to seeing some positive reforms ahead. The government has already indicated that they will look at simplifying and lowering tax rates in the 2019 election manifesto which I hope will see the light of the day. The move to raise the tax exemption limit to Rs. 5 lakh is a

welcome move, as is the reduction of the corporate taxation rate to 25% for companies with a turnover of less than Rs. 250 crore.

In line with the government’s ‘Digital India’ outlook, the budget must bring in policy changes that bolster innovation and growth. The initiative to build over five lakh Wi-Fi hotspots in rural areas would not only help achieve digital expansion and connectivity across the country but also boost e-commerce network in the country.

As start-ups, we have to go through several regulatory compliances, and therefore, there is a need for the creation of a smooth single-window process that will make the entire journey less time-consuming. It is also imperative to enforce certain regulatory changes in the ESOP regime, making ESOP taxation available to employees at the time of sale instead of at the time of exercise of rights. Further, in the interest of smaller businesses, it must consider

making ERP software available to them free of cost and the capitalization of all marketing and branding costs up to five years of initial business operation. It will also be a positive move if the Employer PF portion is contributed by the government without any restrictions on turnover and headcount for first five years of business. The government had taken some good measures in the interim budget earlier, emphasizing on mutual progress and prosperity across all sections of the society. I hope this budget will also bring in conducive policies.

Saroja Yeramilli is CEO and Founder, Melorra. Views are the author’s own.