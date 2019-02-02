Budget 2019: From Mudra to Ujjwala, welfare schemes galore under Modi govt

An analysis shows that these schemes helped further the goals of financial inclusion, targetted delivery of government services and streamlining of existing schemes for better outcomes.

(Illustration: Shyam Kumar Prasad)

The Modi government devised a clutch of welfare schemes, many reflecting an approach of incrementalism rather than anything radical or avante garde. MUDRA, PM Jan Arogya, Ujjwala and Fasal Bima were the most prominent among such Yojanas that it launched and tried to vigorously implement with apparent emancipatory zeal.

An analysis shows that these schemes helped further the goals of financial inclusion, targetted delivery of government services and streamlining of existing schemes for better outcomes.

Soon after coming to power in May 2014, Modi announced Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) to provide finance to non-corporate and non-farm small businesses. Between FY16 and FY19 (till January 18, 2019), the lenders have disbursed Mudra loans (not exceeding Rs10 lakh) to the tune of Rs7.27 lakh crore. PMMY NPAs as on March 31, 2018 for public sector banks were only 3.43% of the amount disbursed under the scheme.

Modi has already showcased the scheme as a success story that made formal banking system more accessible to small businesses. According to the government data, almost 75% of all PMMY loans have been to women borrowers.

Another schemes that helped address the health issues of rural women folk due to use of conventional cooking fuels like wood and cow dung cakes was the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Under this, cooking gas connections are being provided to un-served households and as on January 2, 2019, 6 crore LPG connections have been provided. PMUY was launched on May 1, 2016, with a target to give 5 crore connections by March 2019. The target was later raised to 8 crore connections by 2021. Thanks to the scheme, coverage of LPG connections has jumped from 55% in 2014 to 90% now.

Rather late came its flagship healthcare scheme, PMJAY which envisages Rs5-lakh-a-year free health cover to 10.7 crore households. Since its launch on September 25, 2018, the scheme has provided about 10 lakh people with free secondary and tertiary hospitalisation services across the country. However, it won’t reach each identified household in FY19 due to delays in roll-out.

As regards the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to make crop insurance more effective and sustainable, claims paid to farmers for crop damages rose from Rs5,159 crore FY10 to Rs7,376 crore in FY14, the terminal year of UPA-2. Revitalisation of the scheme saw claims paid rise from Rs6,744 crore in FY15 to Rs16,772 crore in FY18 (amount would be higher when Rabi data is added). The Modi government might announce some measures in the Interim Budget to make PMFBY more attractive for non-loanee farmers. The insurers are estimated to have made a surplus ofRs9,500 crore in the first three crop seasons (for which full data is available), their profit could be around Rs5,000 crore after factoring in at least 10% (of the gross premium) expenditure on reinsurance etc. Claims paid were 64% of the gross premium collected for kharif 2016, the first year of the PMFBY, while it was 84% in kharif 2017. However, payout ratio (claims to claims settled ratio) fell from 99.4% in kharif 2016 to 96.4% in kharif 2017.

After a lacklustre start, the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY), the Modi government’s flagship scheme to catalyse formal-sector job creation launched in August 2016, has slowly picked up momentum and the pace has accelerated in the current fiscal. While only 33,000 people could be brought under the scheme by the end of 2016-17, the number of beneficiaries has now crossed the 1-crore threshold.