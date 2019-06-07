Budget 2019: From income tax, corporate tax, excise duties to tax relaxation for start-ups, Modi govt has tough task on hand

By:
New Delhi | Updated: June 7, 2019 12:22:52 PM

India Budget 2019: Seeking a few changes pertaining to personal taxation (income tax), Assocham has recommended that in upcoming Budget, the central government should 'index' allowances and deductions "as per cost of inflation".

narendra modi nirmala sitharamanPrime Minister Narenra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2019 of Modi government 2.0 will be presented within in a month in Parliament! While economists were expecting the central government to lay down roadmaps Budget 2019 India to accelerate the sliding GDP growth, Industry bodies also have put forward their suggestions. In its meeting with Revenue Secretary, Industry chamber Assocham has sought changes in personal income tax, cut in effective corporate tax to 25 per cent, TAX relaxation for start-ups, tax reform, reduction on excise duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) and customs duty rates on aluminium.

Here are top suggestions by Assocham for Union Budget 2019-20 to Modi government

  2. The Assocham also suggested that in Budget 2019, the Modi government should abolish the Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT). Currently, MAT is levied at 18.55 per cent. It has also demanded that there should be further relaxation in norms for start-ups. Citing that the effective corporate tax on distributed profit is over 48 per cent, Assocham wanted it to be reduced to 25 per cent and gradually to 20 per cent.
  3. Regarding Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT), Assocham has claimed that existing DDT at 20.55 per cent is “burdensome”. Assocham suggested that DDT should be replaced with Dividend Taxation.
  4. During its discussion with the Revenue Secretary, Assocham also demanded reduction of excise duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). Seeking rationalizing of excise duty on ATF, Assocham claimed following the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), credit of excise duty paid on the purchase of ATF is not eligible as this has resulted in increasing the cost component for the airline industry. In Budget 2019-20, the government should consider decreasing the excise duty rates on ATF which would boost the aviation industry in India, Assocham said in its pre-budget recommendations. Assocham also wanted lower excise duty rates would be required to offset the impact of rising international fuel prices.
  5. Assocham also recommends that the Modi government must cut in customs duty rates on aluminum to 5 per cent from 7.5 per cent, woven backing fabric to 10 per cent from 25 per cent and on CRGO Steel and steel mill rolls to ‘nil’ from 5 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively in Budget 2019.

India’s first full-time women Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present the newly elected Modi government’s first Budget 2019 on July 5 in Parliament.

