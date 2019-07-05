Budget 2019: Former FM Arun Jaitley lauds Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden budget, says it caters to all sectors of economy

Union Budget 2019 India: Arun Jaitley presented all the five Budgets of the Modi government’s first tenure but missed out on presenting the interim budget in February this year due to ill-health.

Union Budget 2019 India: Former Finance minister Arun Jaitley lauded the Budget 2019 for being a policy document that boosts growth and serves the larger interest of all sectors of the economy. “Congratulations to the Hon’ble PM @narendramodi and FM @nsitharaman for the budget 2019-20. The budget besides being a policy document for boosting growth, serves the larger interest of all sectors of the Economy,” Jaitley posted on Twitter.

Nirmala Sitharaman became the first full-time woman Finance minister to present the Union Budget. Her budget speech laid out a roadmap on how the government plans to tackle various aspects of the economy.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman said the Indian economy, which stood at USD1.85 trillion five years back, has reached USD 2.7 trillion now, and is within capacity to reach USD 5 trillion in the next few years.

After Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party swept the Lok Sabha 2019 elections with a historic mandate of 302 out of 542 parliamentary seats, Jaitley was considered to be a front-runner for the Finance minister’s post. But Jaitley’s health has been on a decline since he underwent a kidney transplant in May last year, forcing him to opt out of being part of the reconstituted Modi cabinet.

Stand-in finance minister Piyush Goyal presented the pre-general election interim budget on February 1 this year.

Prime minister Narendra Modi also praised the Union Budget 2019 presented by Sitharaman. In a televised address after the budget was tabled in both houses of the Parliament, Modi dubbed Budget 2019 as a ‘green budget’. He said it focuses on the environment and pitches for green and clean energy and transportation needs. Modi observed that Budget 2019 was full of hope. He said it will boost India’s development in the 21st century.