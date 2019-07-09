Budget 2019 for Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Rapid rail corridor gets Rs 974 crore; travel time to be just 55 minutes!

Budget 2019: The Modi 2.0 government has allocated a sum of Rs 974.25 crore for the RRTS

Union Budget 2019 for Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor: As part of the Union Budget 2019 presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5, the Modi 2.0 government has allocated a sum of Rs 974.25 crore for the regional rapid transit system (RRTS). This has been allocated to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is the nodal implementing organization of the RRTS project. The RRTS project will be made operational across Delhi and the national capital region. The 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut rapid rail corridor, which is the very first corridor prioritized for implementation in the RRTS project, will bring down the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to just 55 minutes, according to NCRTC.

FM Sitharam stressed in her maiden Budget 2019 speech that, as the suburban train services of Indian Railways are becoming a major booster for increasing regional connectivity in big cities like Mumbai, Delhi, hence the national transporter will be determined to invest more on the suburban railway system through the special purpose vehicle (SPV) structures like the RRTS project, proposed for the Delhi-Meerut route.

The RRTS project is a rail-based high-speed transit commuter system which will provide seamless connectivity, reducing pollution as well as congestion across the national capital and the regional nodes of the NCR. Under Phase-1 of the RRTS project of NCRTC, the following three rapid rail corridors have been proposed to be implemented on priority:

The 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad Meerut corridor, which will cover the distance between the two cities in 55 minutes

The 103-km long Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat corridor, which is expected to bring down the travel time between Delhi and Panipat in just 65 minutes

The 164 km long Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar corridor which will be implemented in three stages, namely: Delhi–Gurugram to SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) Urban Complex, SNB Urban Complex to Sotanala and then from SNB Urban Complex to Alwar.

Income Tax Calculator: Know post-Budget 2019 Income Tax out go here

Meanwhile, recently, the Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar RRTS corridor also received a boost as the Rajasthan government had approved the detailed project report (DPR) of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB rapid rail corridor, which is the first phase to be constructed for the Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar RRTS network. The Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor will reduce travel time between Delhi and SNB area to just 70 minutes.